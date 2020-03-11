Trips to the Girls' Sweet 16 are nothing new for the Bowling Green Lady Purples, winners of six region titles since 2010.
Thursday's first-round matchup with Russell High School at 5:30 p.m. CDT will be a little bit different, with BG getting a chance to play at Rupp Arena in Lexington for the first time.
It's a prospect that has players and coaches excited.
"The girls are really excited about that opportunity," BG coach Calvin Head said. "When you think of the state of Kentucky, you usually think of basketball. Then when you think of basketball, you think of Rupp Arena. We are going to be able to end our basketball season at Rupp Arena. There is no better feeling. They are excited about it and we are excited for our program to reach that milestone."
Bowling Green enters the tournament looking to add more milestones for a team that finished 28-6, winning 19 of its final 20 games. The Lady Purples have breezed through the postseason, winning by an average margin of 22 points in five games in the District 14 Tournament and Region 4 Tournament. Bowling Green has been especially tough on the defensive end, with opponents averaging 37.4 points a game in the postseason.
"We have to be outstanding defensively to have a chance," Head said. "That's been a point of emphasis all year. We have to be outstanding to have a chance to get to Friday."
Head added it will be even more critical against a Russell team that features a trio of players each averaging more than 11 points a game. Eighth-grader Shaelyn Steele leads the way averaging 16.4, while junior Kaeli Ross (13.2 ppg) leads Russell with 67 made 3-pointers. Junior Aubrey Hill (11.6 ppg) can score, while also leading the Red Devils with 7.3 rebounds a game.
"They've got good guard play," Head said. "They shoot it well. They have some length and size inside. They are a really good defensive team, so we've got to bring it. There are some facets that they have that we haven't necessarily played."
While Russell may be unfamiliar, Head said the quality of play at the state tournament won't be a shock for his team. Bowling Green's schedule included four teams - Owensboro Catholic, Henderson County, Franklin County and George Rogers Clark - which are in the field this year. Three of the Lady Purples' six losses came to state tournament teams, with Bowling Green losing those games by a combined 15 points. Bowling Green also played region runner-ups Louisville Butler and Muhlenberg County, winning both of those games.
"We put this schedule together for this purpose," Head said. "We scheduled back-to-back nights on purpose. We did a lot of Friday-Saturday nights on purpose to prepare for region semis and region finals. Now we are going to go up there … and it's not unfamiliar territory. We've seen this talent level. We've competed against this talent level. Hopefully that pays dividends when we get there."
And Bowling Green is hoping it can have a little more success than previous teams. The Lady Purples are 1-4 all-time in the opening round of the Sweet 16 and have yet to advance past the quarterfinals. If BG hopes to get the semifinals this year - and a possible date against tournament favorite Sacred Heart - the Lady Purples will have to get past Russell with a potential rematch with Henderson County or Region 1 champion Marshall County waiting in the quarterfinals.
"I think it is a great opportunity for us," BG freshman forward Meadow Tisdale said. "I think if we play strong and play like we've been playing that we will have a good chance up there of moving on each game."
