The Bowling Green volleyball team’s season came to an end with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-18) loss to St. Henry in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Friday at George Rogers Clark High School.
St. Henry had a trio of players finish with double-digit kills to hold off the Lady Purples and advance to the semifinals.
Lily-Kate Carver led Bowling Green with 12 kills. Kaia Barnett had 23 assists and seven digs, while Elizabeth Maglinger added 10 digs and four kills.
Kenzie Austin, who finished with nine digs and five assists, was named to the all-tournament team for Bowling Green.
Bowling Green jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set, but St. Henry responded with a 10-2 run to surge in front for good. St. Henry led by as many as 11 points in the first set.
St. Henry used an 8-1 spurt in the second set to take control, holding off a late charge by Bowling Green. St. Henry jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the third set and cruised from there.
Taylor Preston led St. Henry with 15 kills and three aces, while Sidney Arstingstall and Alivia Skidmore added 10 kills each. WKU commit Abby Schaefer had 14 digs and two assists.
The Lady Purples finish with a 33-7 record. Bowling Green won the first Region 4 championship in school history, finishing 17-0 against region opponents and ranked 16th in the final state coaches’ poll.
Bowling Green loses four seniors: Charli Hodges, Paige Madison, Kelci Morrison and Grace Simmons.