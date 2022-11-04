WINCHESTER -- The Bowling Green volleyball team’s most successful season in program history came to an end Friday with a 3-1 (25-18, 16-25, 21-25, 22-25) loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar in the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you