WINCHESTER -- The Bowling Green volleyball team’s most successful season in program history came to an end Friday with a 3-1 (25-18, 16-25, 21-25, 22-25) loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar in the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School.
Bowling Green (39-3) started strong, but was unable to hold off a balanced Dunbar squad, falling just short of playing for a state title.
“I’m super proud of the kids,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “They fought their butts off.
“(Dunbar) is a good volleyball team. When you play high-level volleyball and you get opportunities to score, you have to take advantage of them. We could never really catch a break. I’m super proud of them. The final four in the state is nothing to hang your head about.”
Coming off a 3-2 win over McCracken County in Thursday’s quarterfinals -- where the Lady Purples rallied from down 2-0 -- it looked like that momentum would carry over after a strong first set.
After a tight back-and-forth the first half of the set, Bowling Green scored seven straight points to make the score 20-13 and get the distance it would need to eventually secure the set.
Bowling Green led 2-1 in the second set, but it was all Paul Laurence Dunbar from there with the Lady Bulldogs leading by as many as 13 points.
Dunbar built a 14-10 lead in set three before Bowling Green rallied to tie 16-all. The Lady Bulldogs regained the momentum with four straight points and BG was unable to get closer than three points the rest of the set.
In set four, BG had a couple of one-point leads but again played from behind for most of the set. Dunbar never lost the lead after a 3-0 spurt gave the Lady Tigers a 15-13 lead. BG got as close as a point on several occasions, including 24-23 after a kill from Amirra Bailey, but couldn’t complete the comeback to force a decisive fifth set.
“We just had to find our momentum, find our groove,” BG senior setter Kaia Barnett said. “We were just full throttle, especially that first set. We had spurts the middle sets. We just fell short. They are a very strong team.”
Bailey had 20 kills to lead the Lady Purples, while Lily-Kate Carver added 11 kills. Barnett finished with 35 assists, while Kenzie Austin had a team high 17 digs.
Barnett and Carver were named to the all-tournament team.
It was a tough ending to a season full of many bright spots.
The Lady Purples finished with the most wins in program history, were the last team in the state of Kentucky to lose a match and surpassed last year’s quarterfinal finish in the state tournament.
Bowling Green won back-to-back region titles, the first two in program history, and finished the two seasons 31-0 against Region 4 opponents.
Austin, Carver and Barnett are among the five seniors whose prep careers came to an end with Friday’s loss. Barnett credited the previous senior class with paving the way for this team’s success.
“The senior class that left last year, they were definitely our building blocks,” Barnett said. “I think they would be very proud of us for where we ended up because we followed in their footsteps just like the juniors behind us are going to follow in ours.”
Sharp said this senior class has set the bar even higher for future teams.
“Shaping the program is something they will know about for years to come,” Sharp said. “They had a big hand in being the first of many things -- best record, first region title last year, second region this year. Making the elite eight last year, final four this year. They had a big hand in creating the future of Bowling Green volleyball.”