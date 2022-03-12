LEXINGTON – Bowling Green's furious rally fell short in a 55-47 loss Friday to Cooper in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Bowling Green (29-8) battled injuries and foul trouble but couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost in the quarterfinals for a second straight season.
“It was a war out there,” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “Cooper is a really, really good basketball team. They are great defensively – very physical. I thought we got off to a very slow start and dug ourselves a hole. We just couldn’t come out of it.
“ ... They kept fighting, scrapping, clawing, doing everything they could to give themselves an opportunity. If you are going to lose one at Rupp that is the way to lose one, going down fighting. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Bowling Green never trailed in Thursday’s opening-round win over Letcher County Central. Propelled by a quick start, Cooper (25-9) went wire-to-wire in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Bowling Green missed its first seven shots, going more than five minutes before scoring. That allowed Cooper to build a 12-0 lead.
“We couldn’t get clean stops,” Head said. “They came out and scored right out of the gate. Our transition game is predicated on us getting stops.”
Meadow Tisdale’s bucket got the Lady Purples on the board with 2:26 left in the first quarter, and the Bowling Green offense came to life. Bowling Green trimmed the deficit to 14-10 early in the second quarter, but LynKaylah James picked up her third foul and Tanaya Bailey had to be carried off the court with an ankle injury late in the first half. That halted the momentum, with Cooper’s lead increasing to 26-17 at halftime.
Bailey returned to start the second half, battling through a leg injury the rest of the night – sparking the Lady Purples with a team-high 17 points.
“I was hurting, but I didn’t want to let my team down,” Bailey said. “This was something we’ve been working for all year and it’s something we’ve wanted to accomplish as a team. I felt like I had to go out there and do what I had to do to help my team out.”
Cooper got the lead back to 12 points when Whitney Lind’s three-point play made the score 31-19 midway through the third, but Bowling Green answered with six straight to cut the margin in half.
Bowling Green trimmed the deficit to 39-36 after a layup by Bailey with 6:44 remaining, but Cooper answered with a three-point play from Haylle Noel to halt the comeback attempt again.
James scored to make it 50-47 with 1:13 remaining. After Cooper split a pair of free throws, Bowling Green had a chance to get closer – but came away empty after two missed free throws. Cooper sealed the win going 4-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 38 seconds.
“One play away,” Head said. “When you think about it, we had some lineups on the floor that we hadn’t had on the floor all year. Ja’siyah (Franklin) is a sophomore, played huge for us. We couldn’t get into that offensive rhythm like we wanted to. LynKaylah getting those three fouls (in the first half). We were one or two rebounds away from really changing the game and maybe swinging the momentum all the way to us.”
James added 11 points and seven rebounds in her final game at Bowling Green. Saniyah Shelton had six points and nine rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.
Liz Freihofer led Cooper with 20 points, while Lind added 19 points.
“Unbelievable game, from start to finish,” Cooper coach Justin Holthaus said. “Obviously we got out kind of on a roll at the beginning of the game, but we knew Bowling Green was so well coached with their physicality, their length and their strength. We knew it was going to be a test for the full 32 minutes and it was.”
BGHS 6 11 13 17 – 47
CHS 14 12 12 17 – 55
BG – Bailey 17, James 11, Tisdale 7, Shelton 6, Franklin 6.
CHS – L. Freihofer 20, Lind 19, K. Freihofer 11, Noel 3, Palmer 2.