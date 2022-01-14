The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team were unable to solve McCracken County for the second time this season, with the Lady Mustangs cruising to a 65-46 win over the Lady Purples in a battle between top-10 teams in the AP statewide poll on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
No. 4 McCracken County (15-1) dominated the first half to take control, with No. 6 Bowling Green (11-4) unable to mount a second-half comeback. It was Bowling Green’s second loss this season to McCracken County. The Lady Purples dropped a 45-38 decision at the Queen of the Commonwealth on Dec. 22.
“We have to be better,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “They showed us a lot on where we need to be to win a state championship. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
McCracken County leaped out to a 10-2 lead with a strong defensive effort. Bowling Green finished 1-for-9 from the field in the first half and went more than 12 minutes between field goals -- allowing the Lady Mustangs to build a commanding 31-10 halftime lead.
Bowling Green finished 2-for-15 from the field in the opening half.
“They were great defensively,” Head said. “We were not good offensively and a lot of that was a credit to their defense. On the flip side of that, we were not in a good defensive rhythm. Even with us wanting to press a little bit, we couldn’t score to set it up.”
McCracken County’s lead grew to 25 points midway through the third period. Bowling Green had a mini-rally early in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 55-39 after a steal and layup from Taniya Fugate, but was unable to get any closer.
Bowling Green outscored McCracken County 36-34 in the second half.
“We played harder in the second half,” Head said. “You just can’t dig yourself a 20-point hole against the No. 4 team in the state. Lesson learned.”
McCracken County had five players in double figures, led by 15 points from Destiny Thomas. The Lady Mustangs shot 58.1 percent from the field.
Meadow Tisdale and Saniyah Shelton had 13 points each, while Tanaya Bailey added 11 points.
MCHS 13 18 22 12 -- 65
BGHS 6 4 24 12 -- 46
MC -- Thomas 15, Johnson 13, Sivills 12, Daye 12, Buchanan 11, Henderson 2.