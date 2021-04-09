LEXINGTON - The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team’s postseason run came to an end with a 66-54 loss to Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16 on Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Bowling Green (19-11) overcame a double-digit deficit in the first half, but couldn’t overcome a tough Sacred Heart defense that forced 29 turnovers.
“I thought our kids really battled,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “I thought we could have folded several times throughout the game. They just showed a bunch of resilience, which kind of sums up our season. We’ve had a resilient group of girls all year.”
Unlike Wednesday’s opening round, Bowling Green started strong while taking a 10-6 lead less than four minutes in.
Sacred Heart (21-7) closed the first quarter with a 10-2 run to move in front and scored the first eight points in the second quarter to extend its lead to 24-12. But the Lady Purples came right back, scoring 12 straight and tying the score 24-all on a bucket by Taniyah Bailey with 1:51 left in the half.
BG briefly moved ahead 28-27 after two Kiyah Gray free throws with 22 seconds left in the second, but Sacred Heart’s Triniti Ralston‘s runner in the lane gave the Valkyries a 29-28 halftime lead.
The Lady Purples briefly held the lead to start the second half after Bailey’s bucket 16 seconds in made the score 30-29, but Sacred Heart responded with a 14-4 spurt to go ahead 43-34. Bowling Green’s Kiyah Gray stopped the run with a basket to cut the deficit to seven, but the Lady Purples were unable to get any closer the rest of the way.
“We just couldn’t catch a break,” Head said. “We needed a shot to fall here or get a rebound here or don’t make a turnover there. I thought we probably could have changed the momentum a little bit, but I am still proud of my girls.”
Bailey led the Lady Purples with 15 points. LynKaylah James, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Meadow Tisdale added 11 points.
Ralston led Sacred Heart with 26 points.
“A tough effort tonight with Bowling Green,” Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir said. “They gave us everything we could handle and I thought my team responded really well.”
The loss snapped an 11-game win streak for the Lady Purples, who played a schedule that included four of the final eight teams playing in the state. Bowling Green won a game in the state tournament for only the second time in school history, with the trip to the quarterfinals equaling the 2010-11 team for the deepest postseason run in school history.
“I can’t begin to tell you how much this team has grown during this season,” Head said. “We didn’t get healthy until the regional tournament. We felt like when we had our full roster we were very competitive.
“This group of kids, they are the definition of resilient. I wouldn’t trade that locker room for any locker room in the state.”
BGHS 12 16 10 16 -- 54
SHHS 16 13 17 20 -- 66
BG -- T. Bailey 15, James 14, Tisdale 11, Gray 9, Bennett 3, Lightning 2.
SH -- Ralston 26, Bender 8, Wolff 8, Kaufman 8, Pelayo 8, Gilvin 6, Lovan 2.