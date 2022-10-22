PREP GIRLS' SOCCER Lady Purples fall to South Oldham Daily News Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bowling Green girls' soccer team's season came to an end with a 5-1 loss to South Oldham in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA state tournament Friday at Carroll County High School.South Oldham (21-2) scored four goals in the first 23 minutes to seize control and the Lady Purples were unable to rally.It was the second straight season South Oldham has eliminated Bowling Green in the state tournament. South Oldham won 1-0 in the opening round last season. Zippi Willgruber scored Bowling Green's goal on a penalty kick in the second half. The freshman finished her year with a team-high 29 goals.Bowling Green finished its season 17-5-1. The Lady Purples earned back-to-back Region 4 titles for the first time since winning six straight region titles from 2010-2015.BG beat Henderson County 3-0 in the opening round of the state tournament – the program's first state tournament victory since 2017. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bowling Green South Oldham Khsaa Girls' State Soccer Tournament Zippi Willgruber Tournament Purples Sport Football Goal Title Soccer Team Recommended for you