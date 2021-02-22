The Greenwood Lady Gators are the No. 1 team in the Girls' Daily News Area Top 10 poll for a third straight week, but the preseason No. 1 is gaining ground with Bowling Green now two points behind.
The Lady Purples held at second despite receiving more first-place votes -- 5 to 4 -- than Greenwood.
Barren County, which received one first-place vote, holds at third with Warren Central fourth and Metcalfe County fifth.
Russell County, Warren East, Franklin-Simpson, South Warren and Monroe County rounds out the girls' poll.
On the boys' side, Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1 with Barren County holding at second. Clinton County and Warren Central swap spots, with the Bulldogs third this week and the Dragons fourth.
Allen County-Scottsville holds at fifth.
South Warren, Franklin-Simpson, Greenwood, Metcalfe County and Glasgow rounds out the boys' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Jordan Smith and Allie Hennard of WDNZ TV11; Brian Talley and Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 12-1 100 1
2. Barren County – 14-4 84 2
3. Clinton County – 14-2 75 4
4. Warren Central – 4-4 79 3
5. ACS – 10-4 67 5
6. South Warren – 8-4 44 6
7. Franklin-Simpson – 6-2 37 8
8. Greenwood – 8-8 33 7
9. Metcalfe County – 11-6 21 9
10. Glasgow – 8-8 8 –
Others receiving votes: Russell County 7, Russellville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (4) 6-2 92 1
2. Bowling Green (5) 8-7 90 2
3. Barren County (1) 12-5 88 3
4. Warren Central – 5-5 61 4
5. Metcalfe County – 7-4 59 5
6. Russell County – 8-9 34 6
7. Warren East – 6-7 31 10
8. Franklin-Simpson – 8-5 30 9
9. South Warren – 5-7 23 7
10. Monroe County – 6-5 22 8
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 10, Edmonson County 5, Allen County-Scottsville 3, Glasgow 1, Todd County Central 1.
