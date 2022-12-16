Bowling Green's girls' basketball team dared host Greenwood to run the gauntlet of the Lady Purples' half-court trap Friday night.
The Lady Gators eventually settled, but not after foundering a few too many times in the first half as Bowling Green claimed a 58-39 victory over their District 14 rivals.
The Lady Purples forced nine first-quarter turnovers and 13 in the first half to build a comfortable 27-9 lead by the break, then kept pace with the Lady Gators' resurgent offense in the second half to pick up the win.
"I thought defensively we were pretty sound in the first half," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "We didn't do a great job in the second half. They made some adjustments, went to some ball-screen stuff and (Leia) Trinh got loose. Once she started scoring the ball, she really fills it up quickly. But I thought defensively we were good enough to have some space and distance in the second half."
Bowling Green (5-1 overall, 1-0 District 14) didn't waste time in jumping on the previously unbeaten Lady Gators. Those nine forced turnovers allowed Greenwood (5-1, 0-1) only nine shots in the first quarter and the Lady Gators made just one -- a 3-pointer Jojo McCorkle.
The Lady Purples didn't light it up from the field either in the first eight minutes, but three of their five field goals were 3-pointers as they built a 13-3 lead despite losing Northern Kentucky signee Meadow Tisdale to early foul trouble midway through the period.
That prompted fellow Division 1 signee Saniyah Shelton (Eastern Kentucky) to attack on offense, and Shelton delivered with a trey in the first and then a trio of buckets in the second. Shelton finished with a team-high 15 points.
"I feel like as a senior when I see the other seniors like Tanaya or Meadow are on the bench with fouls, I just have to step up there and show my game," Shelton said. "I've been in the gym, getting shots up after practice for about 15 minutes extra."
The Lady Gators put together a 10-0 surge at the end of the third quarter to pull within 13 at 38-35. Trinh played a big role in that rally, scoring 10 of her game-high 20 points in the third.
The Lady Purples slammed the door again to open the fourth, rattling off a quick 6-0 run to push the lead back out. Tanaya Bailey had a strong final frame, scoring nine of her 11 points in the period.
Tisdale made up for the missed time on the bench to post a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Greenwood forced 15 turnovers but surrendered 22 to the Lady Purples.
Greenwood faces host Bullitt East on Monday in the Queen of the Commonwealth. Bowling Green will also be in action in that tournament Monday, facing Bethlehem.
"We had a good week of practice, we really did," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. "I felt really confident heading into tonight. The girls were as confident as they could be, but it's really hard to get anything set up offensively when you have two purple jerseys flying at you and the next purple jersey taking that next pass away. I thought in the second half we responded -- I thought in the second quarter we responded -- but you can't get down like that in the first quarter."
Greenwood faces host Bullitt East on Monday in the Queen of the Commonwealth. Bowling Green will also be in action in that tournament Monday, facing Bethlehem.
BGHS 13 14 11 20 -- 58
GHS 3 6 16 14 -- 39
BGHS -- Shelton 15, T. Bailey 11, Tisdale 10, Campbell 6, J. Bailey 5, Franklin 5, Potter 3, Smiley 3.
GHS -- Trinh 20, Grant 6, McCorkle 6, Whittle 3, Overmohle 2, Peterson 2.
Boys
Bowling Green 69, Greenwood 41
After trying host Greenwood's more sedate pace in the first half, Bowling Green sped things up a bit in the second and raced away for a 69-41 victory.
Slowed by the Gators' zone, the Purples led 28-18 at the break before finding another gear in the third quarter. Boosted by a defense that forced eight turnovers in the frame that led to some easy transition points -- both in the paint and on kickouts beyond the 3-point arc -- the Purples outscored Greenwood (1-7, 0-1) 20-10 over that eight-minute span.
"Once we made a substitution, we came in and we pressed them," Bowling Green sophomore Deuce Bailey said. "They run a 3-2, so the game was kind of slow. They were just sitting back in a 3-2, so there's not many driving lanes. You've just got to keep moving it around."
Bowling Green (7-0, 1-0) also hit enough from the outside to soften up that zone. The Purples hit eight 3-pointers in all, getting an extra boost from Luke Idlett -- who came in and drilled a pair of 3s from the corner.
"We were able to hit some shots and hit some 3s, were kind of able to get the pace of the game going a little bit faster," Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. "It's one of those situations where we just challenged our guys to be good defensively."
MJ Wardlow scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Purples. Mason Ritter added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Bailey finished with 12 points.
Luke Stansbury, just back in action after recovering from a separated shoulder, led the Gators with nine points. Lofton Howard chipped in with eight points for Greenwood, which was outrebounded 27-16 in the game.
"I know the score doesn't look like it, but we fought the whole game," Gators coach Will McCoy said. "Both of these teams are young, but their young guys played a lot last year. Mine did not -- my sophomores are first-year varsity contributors. This was Stansbury's first game back, so he was shaking some rust off. We've been playing without him and that's been very difficult for us, but it gave some other guys the opportunity to see the floor a little bit."
Greenwood is back in action Tuesday against host Mason County in the Mason County Invitational. Bowling Green faces University Heights in the First United Bank Holiday Classic on Monday at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
BGHS 15 13 20 21 -- 69
GHS 7 11 10 13 -- 41
BGHS -- M. Wardlow 20, Ritter 13, Bailey 12, D. Starks 7, Idlett 6, E. Starks 4, Banks 3, Lightning 2, J. Wardlow 2.
GHS -- Stansbury 9, Howard 8, Phillips 5, Hartis 4, Stewart 4, Huff 3, Pettus 3, Simpson 3, Stivers 2.