Bowling Green landed five first-team selections on the Region 4 All-Girls’ Soccer Team announced Wednesday.
Bowling Green sophomore defender/forward Maggie Morris, sophomore midfielder/forward Teegan Correa, senior center back Rhylea Lawson, senior midfielder Ella Farley and junior goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson were all first-team picks.
Greenwood placed four players on the first team – senior center midfielder Paige Hines, junior center midfielder Anna Drexel, junior center back Hannah Carter and junior forward Kayelee Maners.
South Warren sophomore midfielder/forward Emersyn Cox, Logan County senior forward Kadyn Costello and Barren County sophomore midfielder Hadley Adams also garnered first-team recognition.
All-Region 4 Girls’ Soccer Team
First Team
Paige Hines, Sr., CM, Greenwood
Maggie Morris, Soph., D/F, Bowling Green
Teegan Correa, Soph., M/F, Bowling Green
Emersyn Cox, Soph., M/F, South Warren
Anna Drexel, Jr., CM, Greenwood
Kadyn Costello, Sr., F, Logan County
Hadley Adams, Soph., MF, Barren County
Hannah Carter, Jr., CB, Greenwood
Kayelee Maners, Jr., F, Greenwood
Rhylea Lawson, Sr., CB, Bowling Green
Ella Farley, Sr., MF, Bowling Green
Jaycee Patterson, Jr., GK, Bowling Green
Second Team
Catherine Walker, Sr., MF, Bowling Green
Claire Allen, Jr., F, Greenwood
Kaydin Alexander, Sr., CB, Franklin-Simpson
Agustina Pinilla, Sr., MF, South Warren
Lola Aikins, Jr., CM, Greenwood
Ally Bell, Sr., F/MF, Barren County
Jeanna Atwell, Jr., CB, South Warren
Itzel Rangel, Jr., F, South Warren
Maggie Blair, Sr., OB, Greenwood
Reese Lowery, Soph., M/F, Bowling Green
Deca Burr, Fr., M/F, Bowling Green
Gracelyn Deweese, Sr., GK, Barren County
Ellie Ramsing, Jr., GK, Greenwood
Honorable Mention
Emma Bridges, Sr., D, Bowling Green
Jojo McCorkle, Soph., OB, Greenwood
Breece Bryant, Soph., CB, Bowling Green
Paige Holcomb, Fr., CB, South Warren
Olivia Stice, Sr., D, Barren County
Linnea Pitts, Sr, DM, Logan County
Gracie Fenno, Jr., CM, Greenwood
Ellie Wilson, Sr., F, South Warren
Siera Metcalfe, Jr., D, South Warren
Halle Hills, Sr., F/MF, Barren County
Addie Corder, Sr., M, Logan County
MacKenna Pohlmann, Jr., GK, Greenwood
Brady Alsup, Sr., GK, Logan County