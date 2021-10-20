Sports_prepsoccer101321-10.jpg

Bowling Green's Maggie Morris tries to keep Logan County's Ella Moore away from the ball as she moves it down field in the Lady Purples' 11-1 win over the Lady Cougars in the KHSAA Girls' Region 4 semifinal tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Bowling Green landed five first-team selections on the Region 4 All-Girls’ Soccer Team announced Wednesday.

Bowling Green sophomore defender/forward Maggie Morris, sophomore midfielder/forward Teegan Correa, senior center back Rhylea Lawson, senior midfielder Ella Farley and junior goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson were all first-team picks.

Greenwood placed four players on the first team – senior center midfielder Paige Hines, junior center midfielder Anna Drexel, junior center back Hannah Carter and junior forward Kayelee Maners.

South Warren sophomore midfielder/forward Emersyn Cox, Logan County senior forward Kadyn Costello and Barren County sophomore midfielder Hadley Adams also garnered first-team recognition.

All-Region 4 Girls’ Soccer Team

First Team

Paige Hines, Sr., CM, Greenwood

Maggie Morris, Soph., D/F, Bowling Green

Teegan Correa, Soph., M/F, Bowling Green

Emersyn Cox, Soph., M/F, South Warren

Anna Drexel, Jr., CM, Greenwood

Kadyn Costello, Sr., F, Logan County

Hadley Adams, Soph., MF, Barren County

Hannah Carter, Jr., CB, Greenwood

Kayelee Maners, Jr., F, Greenwood

Rhylea Lawson, Sr., CB, Bowling Green

Ella Farley, Sr., MF, Bowling Green

Jaycee Patterson, Jr., GK, Bowling Green

Second Team

Catherine Walker, Sr., MF, Bowling Green

Claire Allen, Jr., F, Greenwood

Kaydin Alexander, Sr., CB, Franklin-Simpson

Agustina Pinilla, Sr., MF, South Warren

Lola Aikins, Jr., CM, Greenwood

Ally Bell, Sr., F/MF, Barren County

Jeanna Atwell, Jr., CB, South Warren

Itzel Rangel, Jr., F, South Warren

Maggie Blair, Sr., OB, Greenwood

Reese Lowery, Soph., M/F, Bowling Green

Deca Burr, Fr., M/F, Bowling Green

Gracelyn Deweese, Sr., GK, Barren County

Ellie Ramsing, Jr., GK, Greenwood

Honorable Mention

Emma Bridges, Sr., D, Bowling Green

Jojo McCorkle, Soph., OB, Greenwood

Breece Bryant, Soph., CB, Bowling Green

Paige Holcomb, Fr., CB, South Warren

Olivia Stice, Sr., D, Barren County

Linnea Pitts, Sr, DM, Logan County

Gracie Fenno, Jr., CM, Greenwood

Ellie Wilson, Sr., F, South Warren

Siera Metcalfe, Jr., D, South Warren

Halle Hills, Sr., F/MF, Barren County

Addie Corder, Sr., M, Logan County

MacKenna Pohlmann, Jr., GK, Greenwood

Brady Alsup, Sr., GK, Logan County