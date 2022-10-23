Bowling Green’s Maggie Morris (20) kicks the ball down field in the Lady Purples’ 9-0 win against the Trojanettes in the KHSAA Girls Region 4 Semifinals at Drakes Creek Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Regional champion Bowling Green placed five players on the 2022 Region 4 Girls' Soccer Team announced Saturday.
Bowling Green junior center back Maggie Morris, freshman midfielder Zippi Willgruber, sophomore midfielder Adelyn Drane, senior defender/midfielder Kylie Steelman and senior goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson were all first-team picks.
Region 4 tournament runner-up got first-team selections for senior defender Anna Drexel, senior center back Hannah Carter, senior forward Kayelee Maners and senior midfielder Sarah Wiles.
Warren East, which won the District 15 regular-season and tournament titles in its first year since shifting over from District 14, got a first-team pick in sophomore forward Deca Burr – the area's leading goal scorer.
South Warren junior forward Emersyn Cox and junior midfielder/forward Itzel Rangel were also first-team selections.
2022 All-Region 4 Girls' Soccer Team
First Team
Maggie Morris Bowling Green 11 CB
Anna Drexel Greenwood 12 D
Zippi Willgruber Bowling Green 9 M
Hannah Carter Greenwood 12 CB
Deca Burr Warren East 10 F
Emersyn Cox South Warren 11 F
Kayelee Maners Greenwood 12 F
Itzel Rangel South Warren 11 M/F
Sarah Wiles Greenwood 12 M
Adelyn Drane Bowling Green 10 M
Kylee Steelman Bowling Green 12 D/M
Jaycee Patterson Bowling Green 12 GK
Second Team
JoJo McCorkle Greenwood 11 D
Eva McCay Bowling Green 10 D
Avery Buser Greenwood 11 M
Jeanna Atwell South Warren 12 D
Rylee Bratcher Warren East 12 M
Paige Holcomb South Warren 10 F
Natalie De la Cruz Warren Central 11 D/M
Ana Deih Warren Central 11 CM
Reese Lowery Bowling Green 11 M
Lauren Shehan Warren East 12 D
Kaidence Dunagan Bowling Green 10 D
Ellie Ramsing Greenwood 12 GK
Honorable Mention
Breece Bryant Bowling Green 11 CB
Sidney Murrell Greenwood 11 F
Hannah Page Greenwood 12 F
Aly Matlock Warren East 12 12
Allison Cleaver Bowling Green 12 M/D
Loti Gishe South Warren 9 F
Annabelle Brown Bowling Green 9 F
Gracie Fenno Greenwood 12 M
Addison Boor South Warren 9 M
MaKenzie Wilson Warren Central 11 D
Abbie Rigsby Warren East 10 F/M
Presley Compton Warren Central 11 GK
Abbey Minor Warren East SR GK
