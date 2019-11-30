The Bowling Green Lady Purples have their sights set on another Region 4 title and a trip to Rupp Arena in Lexington for the Girls’ Sweet 16.
But first BG will have to survive a tough District 14 that returns plenty of talent.
South Warren once again figures to be in the mix, not just in the district but the region. Warren East will look to take the next step with a new coach, while Greenwood and Warren Central also hope to make strides this season.
“It’s the plus and minus of being in (District 14),” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “You have to come out every night and win or else you are going to end up (in the play-in game).
“I think the region has a lot of good teams and I don’t think any of them are unbeatable. I think whoever is playing the best in February is the team that is going to walk out (with the title) just like last year.”
Here is a look at District 14:
1. Bowling Green
26-8 last year
The Lady Purples will look to advance to the region title game for the third time in Calvin Head’s three seasons at the helm with a mix of seniors and freshmen that played a part in last season’s region runner-up finish.
Senior Keyozdon Jones averaged 12.5 points last season. Head said she keeps getting better and has stepped into a bigger leadership role this year.
Nastacia Patterson is another senior that returns, while senior forward Aiayna Gurley has emerged in preseason according to Head.
Freshman guard Saniyah Shelton has a lot of varsity miles already after being the sixth man in her first season at Bowling Green last year, while freshman Meadow Tisdale established herself as a force in the paint as an eighth grader.
Head said he expects sophomore LynKaylah James to be a big physical presence in the paint. Emma Huskey and Ava Bennett are also expected to contribute, while eighth grader Janiya Bailey could also be a factor.
“We feel like the potential is very high,” Head said. “I think the biggest thing now is going to be consistency. We have a really good mixture of some older veterans and some really good young talent. We just have to be consistent with our effort and the things we are trying to accomplish day in and day out.”
2. South Warren
17-13 last year
The Spartans lose leading scorer Natalie Pierce, but bring back plenty of players who contributed last season.
Taylor Enlow and Lexi Button are post players who continue to get better, according to Embry. Enlow led the team in rebounding last year, averaging nearly seven boards a night, while Button nearly averaged five rebounds a game.
Senior guard Brooke Stevenson will look to build off a breakout season in her junior campaign, where she finished second on the Spartans in scoring, and will have a larger ballhandling role this year.
Senior guard Jessica Bush provides experience, while juniors Karson Deaton and Emily Reynolds will both look to have bigger roles this year.
The sophomore class includes Carrie Enlow and Elly Bennett.
“I think we are trying to figure out ways to take advantage of what we have,” Embry said. “I think we have a lot of speed. I think we have a lot of guards that can handle the ball. We are hoping that we slowly grow as a team. We don’t expect to be perfect early on, but hopefully by February we will be ready to roll.”
3. Warren East
14-17 last year
Former Lady Raiders standout Jennifer Neville takes over as head coach, inheriting a team that has lost to Bowling Green in the district tournament the last two seasons.
Neville will have a lot of experience, with Warren East returning all five starters and only losing one senior.
The returnees include leading scorer and leading rebounder Lucy Patterson and backcourt mates Kelsey Sparks and Hailey Hymer.
Olivia Price gives Neville a versatile player on the wing, while Caroline Forrester was a presence in the paint last year – averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.
Freshman Tanaya Bailey also returns after seeing valuable minutes as an eighth grader, while senior Jordan Fulkerson joins the team after finishing up volleyball last month.
“There has been talent here the last couple of years,” Neville said. “They have increased their wins, but they haven’t taken that next step to get to a district championship and get their feet wet in the region. That’s what we are looking to do.
“From my perspective, the sky is the limit for this group.”
4. Greenwood
12-17 last year
The Lady Gators come into the season with two things that proved to be problems last year – health and depth.
Leading scorer Jacqueline Jackson missed the last four games with a knee injury, but is back and ready to go.
Jackson is part of a guard-heavy roster that includes senior Megan Une and eighth grader Leia Trinh – both played valuable minutes last season.
Haley Gordon, Rachel Evans, KK Keener and Nicole Milam also return, bringing the Lady Gators much-needed experience.
Senior Annee Lasley, who hasn’t played basketball since middle school, joins the team after wrapping up her volleyball season. The 6-3 post player is expected to provide size in the frontcourt and help offset the loss of Carly Miller.
Freshman Kayla Grant is also expected to contribute.
“My assistant coach and I were talking the other day about how tough the district is going to be,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We all know what each other has, so that is going to make it tougher to play against and coach against.”
5. Warren Central
3-27 last year
Warren Central showed it could be strong on the defensive end last season, but struggled at times on the offensive end.
Head coach Joe Hood is hopeful that the offense can catch up with the defense this year as he turns to a roster that has already logged a lot of varsity minutes together.
Senior Krisheana Johnson and junior Kyleigh Ray have stepped up during the preseason according to Hood, while junior Alyssa Conner has shown promise on the perimeter. Senior Taelor Leach and freshman Kenneddee Robinson are also expected to contribute.
“When you sit down and look on the paper, we are the most experienced team (in the district),” Hood said. “We’ve probably got the most varsity minutes of all the teams out there in the district.
“Hopefully that experience will pay off.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.