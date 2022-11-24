Editor’s note – This is the 10th in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
With three straight Region 4 titles, the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team has taken the program to new heights.
Now Bowling Green has a chance to do something no program has ever done – win four straight region crowns. The Lady Purples are in position for a potentially historic season with a strong core returning and looking to lead Bowling Green back to the state tournament again.
“We are always excited for a new challenge,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “Every year has different challenges and different makeups with the team. We are trying not to focus on the end just now. Right now we are just trying to make sure that we are prepared for every game that is on our schedule. We are excited about the challenge that this season presents, but we know we lost a lot from last year’s roster. I am looking forward to seeing how some of our other kids grow into roles.”
Bowling Green will lean heavily on its three seniors – Meadow Tisdale, Tanaya Bailey and Saniyah Shelton. Tisdale, a Northern Kentucky signee, led the team in scoring (15.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg) last season. Bailey was second on the Lady Purples in scoring, averaging 12.2 points a night, while Eastern Kentucky signee Saniyah Shelton was fourth in scoring and third in rebounding.
“We are going to lean on them a lot because they have a ton of experience at the varsity level playing in big games,” Head said. “The thing is they’ve never had to shoulder a whole load, so I have to be patient with them and make sure they grow into their role of being the senior leaders this year.”
The experience drops off from there, with some players that will be asked to see more time this year.
Head said the junior class – which includes Ryleigh Campbell, JaSiyah Franklin, Chloe Potter and Janiyah Bailey – will be a key to success this season.
“I am going to have to be patient with their development because their role is going to be more magnified this year,” Head said.
Sophomores JaTyiah Miley, Katy Smiley and NaTaya Wardlow; freshman Kori Ware and Aniyah Smith; and eighth-grader Emma Macy round out the varsity roster.
Bowling Green will face plenty of challengers this year – including Greenwood, Barren County, Franklin-Simpson and Logan County – but Head is hopeful a tough schedule will prepare the Lady Purples for the challenge.
“I don’t think everybody else is looking at it from that lens, but I know I am,” Head said. “I’m going to have to be patient with my kids’ development, but our schedule is tough across the board. I’m going to have to realize that, what I am doing to this group, they may not be ready for at the beginning (of the season). We are just going to try to do one game at a time. Hopefully that will help us be prepared at the end.”{&end}