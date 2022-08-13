Bowling Green soared to new heights in volleyball last season, winning 33 matches and capturing the program’s first Region 4 title.
With new success comes new expectations – and a larger target as the Lady Purples look to repeat in a new-look District 14 and claim another region title.
Bowling Green will have to fend off district rivals Greenwood and South Warren, with former district foe Warren East among the teams likely waiting if the Lady Purples advance to the Region 4 Tournament.
Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said his team is ready for the challenge.
“Every team is different every year,” Sharp said. “That is what I am quickly learning as a coach. It’s easy to get lost in how successful or unsuccessful you were the previous year, but all the kids are growing and learning every year. There is lots of potential for change and growth on our teams and certainly other teams as well.
“The challenge for this team is going to be to accept this challenge and try to continue what we started last year. Hopefully we have the pieces to do that.”
Bowling Green lost some key pieces from last season but brings back a strong core led by senior setter Kaia Barnett – one of the top players in the area. Seniors Lily-Kate Carver and Elizabeth Maglinger are a pair of experienced hitters who will make things tough for opponents at the net, while juniors Lauren Kessler and Ella Malone are among the players looking to step up and replace last year’s graduating seniors.
“We have lots of potential still, but we are still trying to figure out things and see what we can do to try to continue what we started last year,” Sharp said.
Greenwood welcomes new coach Chandler Kinley, who is looking to continue the program’s lofty tradition and make a run at another region title. Kinley said she likes what she has seen from her team so far this preseason.
“Being a new coach we have really just focused on new culture, new set of skills – really getting the girls back to the basics here at the beginning of the season,” Kinley said. “We are just excited. This group really works hard for each other, which is always super important. When they start working hard for each other … I think that is when you have a special group.”
Senior setter Sophia Watterson is back to lead the offense, while junior Aubrey Packer led Greenwood with 426 kills last season.
“Aubrey is going to be special for us,” Kinley said. “Aubrey is definitely a go-getter. Every day she shows up and gives 110%. She’s an amazing teammate. She’s a baller. She is definitely going to do some amazing things for us as far as hitting and even playing defense and just being a leader as well.”
Junior Halleigh House has been playing good defense in the preseason, according to Kinley, while junior Morgan Trevor is stepping up and learning a lot from Packer. Addi McEwing is expected to be a dependable middle hitter for the Lady Gators this season.
South Warren brings back six seniors from a team that fell to Greenwood in the district tournament last season.
Senior Kendall Simmons finished with 691 assists last season, while seniors Paige Logsdon and Kara Gibson both tallied more than 150 kills last year.
Warren Central only returns one senior -- defensive specialist Tatyana Parker – for second-year coach Allyson Barnett. The Lady Dragons' roster includes six juniors and five sophomores.
Warren East moved from District 14 to District 15 and enters the season in the top five in the region, according to preseason polls.
“We’re excited in this new district to see where it takes us,” Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said. “They have tough teams there as well and we are always going to have to play hard, but we are excited to see what the season brings. I’m looking forward to it. I know my girls are, too.”
Warren East has a strong junior class that features third-year setter Jayda Knight and a pair of talented hitters in Baleigh Young and Jamie Phelps. Young led the team with 214 kills last season.
“It’s still gonna be tough because there are no guarantees in high school,” Yokley said. “We are looking forward to this new challenge and this new era for Warren East volleyball.”