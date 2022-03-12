LEXINGTON -- It was a history-making season for the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team.
While Bowling Green’s quest for a state title ended with a 55-47 loss to Cooper in Friday’s state quarterfinals, the Lady Purples still had plenty to celebrate as they reflected on a season that ended with a third straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Bowling Green became only the second school to win three straight Region 4 titles and earned a win in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season after having its trip come to an end in 2020 after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously this isn’t the outcome we wanted, but I thought that we pushed through,” Lady Purples senior guard Emma Huskey said following Friday’s loss. “We’ve been challenged all season long. I thought we gave it our best out there.”
Huskey was one of seven seniors whose prep career came to a close on Friday. Huskey and LynKaylah James were starters that were a part of all three region titles, with Ava Bennett another senior who saw significant minutes off the bench the last three years.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors, especially this one here beside me (Huskey),” BG coach Calvin Head said. “You want a definition of toughness, Emma Huskey right there. I asked her to guard two of their toughest players and she said, ‘Yes sir.’ It doesn’t get any better than that. She’s got a heart of a champion.”
Bowling Green cruised through the Region 4 tournament with three convincing wins to cap a perfect record against region opponents, but the Lady Purples entered the Sweet 16 with plenty of experience against the field. Bowling Green played McCracken County twice, Southwestern, Sacred Heart and Bullitt East. Cooper, Southwestern, Sacred Heart and Bullitt East were the final four teams left in the tournament, with Sacred Heart beating Bullitt East for the state title on Saturday.
“I thought we were ready because we were battled-tested,” Head said. “If you look at the remaining teams in the field, we played all of them. (Cooper) was the only one we hadn’t played. In terms of being prepared, we were prepared for the moment, but when you are in a competitive game like that sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Sometimes shots don’t fall and sometimes you just get in situations where you don’t have any control over it.”
While Bowling Green loses plenty of experience, the Lady Purples will have several key faces returning next season. Meadow Tisdale will likely be a Miss Basketball candidate, while Saniyah Shelton will look to build off her junior campaign that ended with a selection to the all-tournament team at the Sweet 16.
Tanaya Bailey also returns after battling through a leg injury to lead the Lady Purples in scoring in Friday’s loss to Cooper.
“She grew up on us today,” Head said. “I am proud of her. She exhibited a whole lot of toughness and grit. We have been looking for that from her, so as a junior that excites me that she is able to do that.”
And while the end result Friday wasn’t what Bowling Green wanted, Head said he believes it can serve as a springboard to bigger things next season.
“I asked them today to be at their very best and I thought effort-wise and focus-wise and level of engagement they were at their very, very best,” Head said. “We are going home excited about that Elite Eight plaque that we are going to put up in our gym. It’s going to give (the returning players) something to look at and fight even further.”