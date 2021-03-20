It will be a familiar foe for the Bowling Green Lady Purples, who will open the Region 4 Tournament hosting Russell County at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It’s one of four opening-round games that will take place on campuses before moving to E.A. Diddle Arena for the semifinals and finals. In addition to BG-Russell County, Greenwood plays at Metcalfe County, Barren County hosts Russellville and Glasgow travels to Franklin-Simpson.
Bowling Green (15-10) and Russell County (15-12) will meet in the region tournament for the second straight season. The Lady Purples beat Russell County last season in the semifinals en route to the Region 4 championship. The teams did not meet this season, but BG coach Calvin Head said he expects a battle against the District 16 runner-up.
“It’s a huge challenge,” Head said. “They have two of the best players in the region in Star Marcum and Juliah Bault. They can flat out play.
“We’ve got our hands full and that is what this region is about – great competition, with two really good teams going at it.”
Greenwood (11-7) will travel to District 16 champion Mecalfe County (13-9) in a regular-season rematch. The Lady Gators lost at Metcalfe County 61-58 on March 2.
“Metcalfe is a good team,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “They have had a great season. They are well-coached. We obviously have some experience over there. They shot the ball really well the last time we played them. Our game plan was to go over there and take away the 3-point shot and we didn’t do a good job of that.
“I feel like we are coming off a district tournament where we have a lot of confidence going into this region. We are excited to get it going.”
In the other first-round games, District 15 champion Barren County (18-7) will host District 13 runner-up Russellville (10-10). The two teams did not meet in the regular season. District 13 champion Franklin-Simpson (13-7) will host District 15 runner-up Glasgow (10-12). The Lady Scotties beat the Lady Cats 51-37 in Franklin on Feb. 25.
The winner of Barren County and Russellville will face the winner of Greenwood and Metcalfe County at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner of Bowling Green and Russell County will face the winner of Franklin-Simpson at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The championship game is scheduled for March 28 at 3 p.m.