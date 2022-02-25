The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team will open the Region 4 Tournament against a familiar foe -- Russellville -- on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (25-7), looking to make it three straight region championships, will meet Russellville (9-15) in the opening round of the region tournament for the third time in the last four years.
“They are a very talented team,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “It should be a good matchup. All you can ask for is to be prepared and I feel like our team is prepared. Now we just have to go play.”
A win over the Lady Panthers could set up a possible showdown with another familiar foe -- the Barren County Trojanettes (21-6), who open against Clinton County (12-19) at 6 p.m. on Monday. Bowling Green and Barren County have met in the region tournament the last four years -- meeting in the championship game the last three years.
“We are just going to have to lean on our preparation with our schedule this year,” Head said. “Russellville has a lot of talent that we will really have to prepare for. If we are blessed to get by them, we will see who awaits in that second game.”
The tournament opens on Sunday with a matchup between future District 16 foes, Metcalfe County (19-11) and Monroe County (17-11). The teams split a pair of games in the regular season.
Sunday’s second first-round game will also be a rematch, with Franklin-Simpson (22-3) facing South Warren (11-19) at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Cats beat the Spartans twice in the regular season, including a 50-35 win at South Warren on Feb. 12.
“Franklin-Simpson is a really good team,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “A lot of good players and super athletic, so we’ll have to take care of the ball and do a good job executing our stuff. We are excited to play them, excited to be here and excited to see what we can do on Sunday.”
This will be South Warren’s first appearance in the region tournament since 2019, a first-round loss to Barren County.
“Not many of our girls have played on Diddle’s floor, so we are definitely excited to be back and get another opportunity,” Embry said. “This time of year it’s survive and advance. No matter who you play, you have to win one game, one quarter at a time and just continue to do your best to compete.”
Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said she likes facing an opponent her team has already seen this season.
“We’ve seen South Warren twice this year, so we look forward to that third matchup,” Taylor said. “We just played them a few weeks ago. We kind of know each other. Being able to play a team that we just saw … I think that is a good matchup for us.”
Franklin-Simpson advanced to the semifinals last season, losing to Bowling Green. With the Lady Purples and Barren County on the other side of the bracket, the Lady Cats are hoping for a deeper run this year.
“I feel like it is the luck of the draw once you get here,” Taylor said. “Once you get to this point you have to take it one game at a time. All you can worry about first is playing South. You are a little luckier if you end up on the opposite side of those two great programs. They have established themselves, being here year after year after year and that’s where Franklin-Simpson wants to be.”
The semifinals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 4, with the championship scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 5.