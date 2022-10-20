Bowling Green’s Ella Malone (23) spikes the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) win against South Warren at Bowling Green High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green volleyball team will open defense of its Region 4 championship against Todd County Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Warren High School.
Bowling Green (34-2) went 11-0 against region opponents in the regular season and has won 28 straight against region foes with the last loss coming to Greenwood in the 2020 Region 4 championship.
Todd County Central (24-11) is the District 13 runner-up. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
The winner will face the winner of District 16 champion Russell County (30-7) and District 15 runner-up Allen County-Scottsville (16-19) in the semifinals. Russell County and ACS will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Lakers beat Allen County-Scottsville 3-0 at Russell County on Sept. 13.
The tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday with District 15 champion Warren East (24-8) facing District 16 runner-up Clinton County (21-15). Warren East beat Clinton County 2-0 in the regular-season finale on Oct. 13.
The winner will meet the winner of District 13 champion Logan County (29-8) and District 14 runner-up Greenwood (13-19). The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be the third time in four years the two teams have met in the region tournament. Greenwood won both of the previous meetings, including last year's region semifinals.
Logan County beat Greenwood 3-1 at Greenwood on Sept. 22.
The semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the final scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.