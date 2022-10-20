Sports_prepvolleyball092122-12.jpg
Bowling Green’s Ella Malone (23) spikes the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) win against South Warren at Bowling Green High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

The Bowling Green volleyball team will open defense of its Region 4 championship against Todd County Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Warren High School.