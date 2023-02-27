The Bowling Green girls’ basketball got the jitters out of the way, rolling past Glasgow 58-29 in the first round of the Region 4 tournament on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Looking for an unprecedented fourth straight region title, Bowling Green turned up the defensive pressure in the first half and cruised from there.
“It doesn’t matter how many times you play here,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “That first game you still get jitters, kind of get swallowed up by the atmosphere. If you really look at our roster, we have a lot of kids playing meaningful minutes that have never played meaningful minutes.
“ ... It’s always good to get out there and get a good feel and maybe Friday night it won’t swallow you as much.”
Glasgow led once, on a 3-pointer from Mia Cassady that made the score 3-2, but it was all Lady Purples from there.
Bowling Green (22-10) scored eight straight to take the lead for good and forced seven turnovers to extend the lead to 16-6 after one quarter.
BG continued to apply the defensive pressure in the second, scoring 16 out of its 17 points in the quarter off turnovers. Bowling Green held a 22-3 advantage in points off turnovers at the half -- propelling the Lady Purples to a 30-9 advantage.
“I think we started off slow, but towards the middle of the second quarter we started to pick it up,” BG sophomore Katy Smiley said. “We work on it in practice every single day. I think we get our energy from defense and then we transition that over to offense. That helps us with confidence too.”
Glasgow (14-18) had two turnovers in the second half, but was unable to make a dent into the halftime deficit. Bowling Green’s lead grew to 34 points in the third quarter with Glasgow.
Meadow Tisdale led the Lady Purples with 16 points, while Smiley added 11 points.
Saniyah Shelton scored seven points to eclipse the 2,000-career point milestone, adding eight rebounds and five assists.
BG held a 34-6 advantage in points in the paint.
“We talk about that a lot, especially in games like this,” Head said. “I think a lot of games are won in the paint. There are times where you will get teams to shoot the lights out, but in this atmosphere where it is open background and everyone is sitting down looking at you it is really, really different. They understand that.”
Cassady led the Lady Scotties with eight points and seven rebounds.
“I think Bowling Green’s length -- it hurt us a little bit,” Glasgow coach Kelsey Kirkpatrick said. “We are a little smaller. All love to Bowling Green. They are a very good ball team. I actually got to work with coach Head about three or four years ago. I know what he instills in his program and he is leading a great program.”
Bowling Green advances to face Metcalfe County in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“They are probably the youngest team in the field by age when you look at their roster,” Head said. “I know they can shoot it. They play a fundamental brand of basketball. They are well-coached.
“ ... We will come up with a plan, put the plan in their hands, and it is their job to carry it out.”
GHS 6 3 10 10 -- 29
BGHS 16 14 14 11 -- 58
GHS -- Cassady 8, Kirkpatrick 6, Austin 5, Hale 2, Kuykendall 2, Goodman 2, Slagle 2, Barlow 2.
BG -- Tisdale 16, Smiley 11, Bailey 9, Franklin 8, Shelton 7, Smith 3, Potter 2, Ware 2.