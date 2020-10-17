The Bowling Green girls' soccer team took some time to find its footing before pulling away for a 6-0 win over Logan County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Saturday at Warren East High School.
Bowling Green (11-3-1) scored right before halftime, then added five goals in the second half to secure the win and bounce back from a loss to Greenwood on penalty kicks in the District 14 championship.
"We kind of had to find the space on the field," BG coach Lisa Correa said. "Logan County was kind of backed in there. Once we took the time and moved the ball a little, the way we know we can, other things started opening up for us. It just took a little time."
The Lady Purples had plenty of chances in the first half, but Logan County keeper Brady Alsup was up to the challenge. Alsup turned away BG's first seven shots on goal – including a penalty kick by Emma Bridges. Logan County (7-3-1) had a chance in the 31st minute when Kadyn Costello – who entered the game with 23 goals – got a one-on-one chance, but was turned away by Breece Bryant.
Bowling Green finally broke through in the 35th minute, with Haley Stevens' goal propelling the Lady Purples to a 1-0 halftime advantage.
Bridges doubled the lead two minutes into the second half, and the floodgates opened in the 57th minute. Katie Jo Moore's shot from 30 yards out made the score 3-0. Bridges added her second goal of the night in the 62nd minute, with Maggie Morris scoring three minutes later.
Raegan Travelsted capped the scoring with a goal in the final two minutes.
"The second half we connected passes, we got out wide (and) we started communicating more," Bridges said. "We calmed down and played, and eventually we started scoring goals and acting like a team."
Bowling Green finished with 24 shots on goal, with Alsup recording 18 saves.
"I told her she did a great job," Correa said. "She was being real aggressive and making some great saves for Logan County."
Bryant, making the start with Jaycee Patterson out for two games after getting a red card in the District 14 championship, saved both Logan County shots to record the shutout.
"I thought (our defense) played well all game," Correa said. "They have been big for us all season, just done a great job back there. (Bryant) has really stepped into that role. It's tough because she has not played any varsity goalkeeper and now she is thrust into that position in the region tournament. She's doing a great job. She's done a great job in practice. We are just happy to have her back there."
Bowling Green advances to the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Warren East High School.
Greenwood 18, Russell County 0
The Lady Gators opened the region tournament by scoring the program's most goals in a game since scoring 20 against Barren County on Sept. 7, 2002.
Greenwood (12-2-1) had 14 players score at least one goal, with Hannah Carter, Paige Hines, Claire Allen and Juliana Paisley scoring two goals each. Lola Akins had a goal and two of the Lady Gators' eight assists.
Greenwood advances to face Barren County, a 6-2 winner over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday, in Monday’s semifinal at 6 p.m. at Warren East High School. The Lady Gators beat Barren County 3-0 on Sept. 23.
