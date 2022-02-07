After steamrolling through Region 4 opponents this season, the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team got its first region test of the season from an old friend -- the team it’s faced in the last three region championship games, the Barren County Trojanettes.
Barren County led for most of the night, before Bowling Green used a late surge to escape with a 40-34 win on Monday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (21-5) closed with a 16-3 run to erase a fourth-quarter deficit and remain perfect against region opponents.
“Barren County is so well-coached, so disciplined,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “They dictated three-fourths of this game. But I thought our kids showed a lot of resolve going down the stretch. We bent, but we didn’t break. We didn’t hit the panic button. We were able to grind it out and finally get the game going the way we wanted to and we were successful.”
Barren County (17-5) was the last region team to beat the Lady Purples, a season-opening win last season at Barren County. For most of the night it looked like the Trojanettes would make it two straight regular-season wins against BG.
Barren County led 15-12 after a fast-paced opening quarter. The defenses settled in in the second quarter, but the Trojanettes were able to maintain a 20-17 lead at the break.
The Trojanettes continued to control the tempo -- and hold the advantage -- with a layup by Abigail Varney giving Barren County its largest lead of the night at 41-34 with 7:37 left in the game.
Bowling Green’s defense picked up the intensity, aided by an offensive surge. LynKaylah James' 3-pointer, the only 4 treys of the night for BG, started the rally and three free throws by Saniyah Shelton coming off turnovers trimmed the deficit to 31-30.
Meadow Tisdale’s bucket gave Bowling Green its first lead since the first quarter and Shelton’s steal and layup ended a run of 10 straight for the Lady Purples.
Barren County’s Macy Lockhart split a pair of free throws to make the score 34-32, but Tisdale scored the next four points to give the Lady Purples the distance they would need to complete the comeback.
Tisdale led the Lady Purples with 18 points, while Shelton added nine points.
“We just had to come out and play our style of basketball and do what we had to do (to win),” Tisdale said.
Lockhart led Barren County with 15 points.
“We just have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We tried to force a little too much, throw it over the top. We know better than that. The most positive thing I take away from this is that we know what to do. It’s all things that are doable and fixable. I like where we are. We just have to finish the game.”
In addition to the last three region title games, the two teams met in the opening round of the 2018 region tournament -- making it four straight region tournament meetings.
Both coaches said they expect a fifth straight region tournament could be in the making and Lindsey said her team will go back to the drawing board if they meet again.
“We tried a lot of things,” Lindsey said. “We saw what worked and what didn’t work. We have to clean up some things, fine-tune some things. Hopefully if we can get back to the region tournament I would like to see them again.”
Head said if it happens, he expects another high-level showdown between two great programs.
“It’s great for girls’ basketball in this region to have these type of matchups,” Head said.
BCHS 15 5 9 5 -- 34
BGHS 12 5 7 16 -- 40
BC -- Lockhart 15, Ennis 8, Varney 6, Murphy 3, London 2.
BG -- Tisdale 18, Shelton 9, James 7, Bailey 4, Huskey 2.
Bowling Green 78, Barren County 64, boys
Turner Buttry had 30 points and MJ Wardlow added 25 points as the Purples clinched a ninth straight 20-win season.
“We were playing with house money when we started the year,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “To be here at 20-4 is a testament to our kids and how hard they work -- how hard they work together. They are a joy to coach. They keep getting better. It’s been a great year to this point, but we hope we are not finished yet.”
Bowling Green (20-4) started quickly, building a 23-10 lead early in the second quarter, Barren County (12-10) trimmed the deficit to five before Buttry hit three free throws with no time on the clock to give Bowling Green a 37-29 halftime lead.
Bowling Green exploded for 25 points in the third to push to lead to 20 and led by as much as 25 points in the final period.
“I thought we started the game in a gear we wanted to go in,” Sherrill said. “In the second quarter we got a little flat. Then I thought in the third quarter we got that gear going again. When we are playing fast and we are able to get the ball out (in transition) we are a pretty good basketball team.”
Aden Nyekan led Barren County with 24 points, while Mason Griggs added 13 points.
“I thought Wardlow was the big difference there,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “He made a lot of shots. It’s hard enough to guard one guy who is making shots like that. It stretches things out so much defensively that it makes it tough.
“Give them credit, they are really good offensively. They make it hard for you to score. I thought our guys fought and did some good things, but we have to execute at a little bit higher level against those guys.”
BCHS 10 19 13 22 -- 64
BGHS 21 16 25 16 -- 78
BC - Nyekan 24, Griggs 13, Shirley 6, Brooks 6, Stephens 5, Ogles 4, Watson 3, Bewley 3.
BG - Buttry 30, Wardlow 25, Bailey 8, Ritter 6, E. Starks 4, Griffin 3, Gurley 2.