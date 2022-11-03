WINCHESTER – The Bowling Green volleyball team battled back from the brink for a historic comeback against McCracken County in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the KHSAA state tournament.
The Lady Purples rallied from two sets down to outlast McCracken County 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-9). Bowling Green (39-2) overcame a shaky first two sets, with the senior class leading the way in a second straight five-set thriller in the state tournament. The win sends Bowling Green to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
“It’s pride – seeing the kids fight like they did with (their) backs against the wall,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “I questioned myself if I did a good enough job of prepping us because we didn’t start very well. I take ownership of that myself. We searched around for some lineups. Finally found one that was working and a couple of (the) seniors – pretty much all the seniors – put the team on their back. And then we had a couple of underclassmen stepped up and were really big.”
Bowling Green scored the first three points in set one before the Mustangs rallied back to take control.
McCracken County tied it 6-all after a kill from Piper Mullinax and followed that with a BG attack error to take its first lead of the day. The teams went back and forth before the Mustangs used a 4-1 spurt to extend the advantage to 15-11.
BG got as close as one point twice, before McCracken County used a 5-0 run to take its largest lead of the set at 24-18. The Lady Purples fought off two set points before a kill from McCracken County ‘s Addison Hart – her fifth of the set – gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set was a back-and-forth, airtight affair with no lead larger than three points.
McCracken County took a three-point lead early at 5-2, but Bowling Green rallied back to slip in front 7-6. The teams exchanged the next eight points before McCracken County scored four straight to surge in front 14-11. BG briefly regained the advantage twice before the Mustangs pushed the lead back to 23-20.
Lily-Kate Carver had three straight kills to tie the set before kills from Hart and Caroline Sivills made it 2-0 McCracken County.
The Lady Purples came roaring back from there with an offensive shift.
“The rotation we went to was the 5-1 with Kaia (Barnett) setting all the way around the court,” Sharp said. “It kind of got us back into our comfort (level).”
Bowling Green never trailed in set three. The Lady Purples scored the first three points and steadily increased the lead. Carver had six kills as BG’s lead ballooned to 24-13. McCracken County fought off five set points before a kill by Amirra Bailey sent it to a fourth set.
The comeback continued in the fourth set.
Bowling Green scored the first four points and 11 out of the first 12 to take a commanding 11-1 advantage. McCracken County was unable to get any closer than eight points the rest of the set to send it to the decisive fifth set.
Bowling Green senior outside hitter Elizabeth Maglinger said watching Elizabethtown nearly come back from two sets down in Monday’s opener played a big part in Thursday’s comeback.
“We saw with Elizabethtown that you could win the first two sets, but someone could easily come back and win the next two sets,” Maglinger said. “We weren’t going to let the first two sets determine the rest of the game. I’m glad we did, because we played our hardest.
“ ... I’ve been on this team since eighth grade, so I am not one to go down without a fight.”
McCracken County jumped ahead 3-0 in the fifth set, but BG was able to bounce back – taking its first lead of the set at 8-7.
The two teams exchanged points before Bowling Green scored five straight to send it to match point. McCracken County fought off one match point, but Maglinger’s kill sealed the comeback and put Bowling Green into the semifinals.
“It’s amazing how they flipped the switch, scored a few points and got the momentum,” Sharp said. “Once we got the momentum, there was nothing McCracken could do.”
Carver finished with a game-high 25 kills. Bailey finished with 15 kills and six blocks. Maglinger added 11 kills and 21 digs, while Barnett finished with a game-high 42 assists.
“It’s amazing,” Carver said. “I think we came out thinking we were just going to go out and blow the team away, but then we focused after the two sets. Everyone came together and really stayed strong and finished in the end.
“I think the first two sets some people were satisfied with where we finished last year. The five seniors came together and were like, ‘Look, we have the chance to get further than we’ve ever been,’ and we took advantage of that.”
Bowling Green advances to face the winner of Boyd County and Paul Laurence Dunbar at 11 a.m. CDT Friday, looking to join Greenwood and Henry Clay as the only public schools to play for the state volleyball championship.
“It’s going to be a battle, but we are going to be prepared,” Sharp said. “We are gonna lay it all on the line and see what happens.”