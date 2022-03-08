The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team cemented its legacy with Saturday’s 62-34 win over Franklin-Simpson in the Region 4 championship game at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Now Bowling Green takes aim at the state championship, opening the Girls’ Sweet 16 against Letcher County Central at 10 a.m. CST Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“I’m very excited,” BG junior forward Meadow Tisdale said. “I feel like we have the pieces to get the goal we want. Hopefully we will make it to where we want to.”
The Lady Purples enter the state tournament after a dominate, history-making run through Region 4 that culminated with a third straight title and fourth in five years – putting the Lady Purples program in rare air when it comes to success in the region tournament.
Bowling Green joined Allen County-Scottsville as the only teams to win three straight region titles. The Lady Patriots won three straight from 1999-2001. It was Bowling Green’s eighth region title overall – all coming since 2010 – tying ACS for the most region championships.
Even BG coach Calvin Head was surprised by the milestones achieved with Saturday’s win.
“I’m shocked, but I’m blessed to be a part of it,” Head said. “Like I said the other night, it is a player’s program – great talent, but most of all great young ladies who in my five years have bought in and sold out to the vision. It makes us as a staff look great, but I have to give it to the players.”
Many of the same names that contributed to Saturday’s win were part of the start of this three-peat. Seniors LynKaylah James, Ava Bennett and Emma Huskey and juniors Tisdale and Saniyah Shelton all appeared in at least 31 games when BG won the region title in 2020.
“It’s just special,” Huskey said. “I’m speechless. This group of girls, I have been playing with so long I can’t even count. We have this bond together that is just special. We’ve just grown together as a team and gotten closer. We are able to work together as a team to achieve what we strive for.”
Head said Bowling Green has had a great core group that bought in and stayed the course.
“That’s the most important thing,” Head said. “When you can get them to stay the course through all the bumps and bruises, through the crazy scheduling their coach puts them through. … I am just happy to be their coach. They’ve stayed resilient.”
That resiliency showed during a dominant run against region opponents. The Lady Purples entered the year as the prohibitive favorite and proceeded to go 14-0 against region opponents, the first team since Allen County-Scottsville in 2014-15 to go unbeaten against Region 4 opponents in a season.
The closest anyone came to beating BG in the region was Barren County – a 40-34 loss in the regular season. In the other 13 games, Bowling Green won by at least 17 points – with 12 out of 13 games decided by at least 22 points.
“We know we had a big target on our backs,” Tisdale said. “Every game we had to come out and play like we know – just play our game of basketball.”
Head said his team embraced the role as the team to beat and eager to make a splash in the state tournament.
“Pressure is a privilege,” Head said. “That is what we talked about at the beginning (of the season). It’s great to be noted as a team that has a lot of potential, but you have to go out there and meet that potential. I think by the end of the year – right now – we got to that point where we’ve met that bar.
“We are hoping (this week) we can finish this season off with another big trophy.”