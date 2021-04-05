It’s been a year in the making for the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team, which finally gets a chance to play at Rupp Arena when it opens play in the KHSAA Sweet 16 against Bishop Brossart at 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday.
Bowling Green was just hours away from playing in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament. After battling through the season, the Lady Purples are back as Region 4 champions and ready to finally take a shot at a state title.
“It’s really exciting,” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “It’s hard to even put the words together to describe the feeling of being able to have the opportunity to get back to the same point that we were at last year, with all intentions to play this time. We went through a lot this year, with injuries and things of that sort. For us to have the opportunity to fulfil the goal they set forth at the beginning of the year is kind of surreal.”
While Bowling Green is one of 10 schools which are repeat region champions, Bishop Brossart is in the tournament for the first time since 2001. The Region 10 champion is led by 6-0 senior forward Marie Keifer, a Ball State signee who averages 20.1 points and 10.9 rebounds.
“The 10th region is really good and for them to win the 10th region, they have to be really good,” Head said. “They’ve got a young lady, the Keifer girl, that can flatout play. We’ve got our hands full. They are well-coached. They are physical. They can guard you and they run a lot through her that makes it very tough.”
While Bowling Green is a repeat winner and part of the state tournament field for the third time in three years, the Lady Purples enter the tournament with very little experience on this stage. Senior guard Kiyah Gray is the only Lady Purple who has played in a state tournament. Head said he expects his team to be ready despite the inexperience.
“There is going to be nerves with it, but here is our approach we have had all year – it’s still just a basketball game,” Head said. “Yes, the hype about it is a little more, but it is still a basketball game. We are going to lean on our preparation and when the ball is tipped, we are going to play hard.”
Head said the schedule has prepared his team for what lies ahead. The Lady Purples played four teams that are in the tournament and had games scheduled against two more that were canceled due to COVID 19 protocols. The schedule also included games against Elizabethown, Bardstown, George Rogers Clark and DuPont Manual.
“The shock factor when we get up there is not there anymore,” Head said. “We have played high-caliber teams like Bishop. In terms of us being prepared to play that type of competition, we are.”
And Head is hopeful that the level of competition will be an asset when the Lady Purples take the court Wednesday. A win against Bishop Brossart would set up a quarterfinal matchup with Region 7 champion Sacred Heart or Region 14 champion Knott County Central.
“We are going to take it one game at a time,” Head said. “We are going to take our best punch at Bishop and see if we can’t advance to Friday.”{&end}