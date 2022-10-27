Bowling Green's reign as the best in Region 4 will continue for another season.
The Lady Purples, who have gone 31-0 against regional opponents since losing to Greenwood in the 2020 Region 4 Volleyball Tournament championship, completed a perfect 14-0 mark against regional foes with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19) win against Warren East in Thursday's regional tournament championship at South Warren High School.
Now Bowling Green (37-2), holding the top number in the state's top ratings percentage index, moves on to state tournament play for the second straight year with a home game against Elizabethtown -- the only in-state school to beat the Lady Purples this season -- on Monday.
"It's been super fun," Bowling Green senior setter Kaia Barnett said. "I think our grit and determination is what got us through -- just carrying on and building on what past seniors who led us, and me now being a senior I think that's been a vital role for us."
The Lady Purples had to fend off a Lady Raiders team that already had made history as the school's first-ever district champion -- Warren East won the District 15 regular-season and tournament championship this season after shifting over from District 14 -- making its inaugural appearance in the regional championship.
Bowling Green opened the first set on a 9-4 run, but Warren East (26-9) battled back to take a 10-9 lead after a Lady Purples hitting error.
The Lady Purples answered behind Lily-Kate Carver's 4-0 service run and they steadily pulled away from there for a 25-13 win in the opening set.
That pattern repeated in the second second set, as Bowling Green opened fasto grab a 4- lead before Warren East came surging back. Makenna Rine's kill off a block gave the Lady Raiders an 11-10 lead and East even stretched its advantage to three at 15-12 to force a Lady Purples time out.
Back-to-back kills by Bowling Green's 6-foot-5 freshman middle hitter Amirra Bailey got the Lady Purples rolling again after the stoppage and they went on to claim a 25-19 win.
It was part of a big night for Bailey, who finished with 14 kills and three blocks to pace the Lady Purples.
"It's hard to stop Amirra," Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said. "She's a big girl in the middle. We did our best."
Warren East grabbed the early lead in a back-and-forth third set, then rallied back once more from a four-point deficit to tie it at 17-all on a kill by Baleigh Young.
"It's volleyball -- they've got some good players over there and we knew they weren't going to go down without a fight," Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said. "We expected a challenge from them tonight. They're a very well-balanced team. They have lots of options offensively. They did a good job when they were in system. We just kept them out of system enough and played solid defense behind our line."
Bailey answered once more with back-to-back kills and the Lady Purples never trailed again in closing out a 25-19 win to claim the match victory.
Bowling Green's defense, led by senior libero Kenzie Austin, held fast throughout the match by limiting the Lady Raiders' service runs.
Austin, along with Carver and hitter Elizabeth Maglinger, joined Barnett -- named the tournament's most valuable player -- on the all-tournament team.
Barnett was surprised to win the MVP award for the tournament.
"I don't think I'd get it without my teammates," Barnett said. "They've been there through thick and thin with me. I don't think I'd be the person I am without my teammates and coaches, so I really put that award back on my teammates."
Young, who finished with nine kills and three blocks, was also named to the all-tournament team for East along with teammates Cayden Vandiver and Jada Knight.
"We set our goals at the beginning -- we didn't achieve all of them, but we got most of them," Yokley said. "And this right here, that was one of them. I'm proud -- these kids have worked hard. They deserve it. They deserve all of it -- all the excitement, the attention -- they deserve all of it."