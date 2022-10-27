221027-sports-BG vs WE at SW Region 4 Champs_outbound 6.jpg
Buy Now

Bowling Green senior libero Kenzie Austin (3) receives a serve from Warren East in the KHSAA Region 4 Championship at South Warren October 27 in Bowling Green. The Lady Purples defeated the Lady Raiders in 3 straight matches.

 Joseph Barkoff

Bowling Green's reign as the best in Region 4 will continue for another season.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you