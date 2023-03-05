Bowling Green's Meadow Tisdale (1) and Barren County's Abigail Varney (11) battle for the ball during the championship game of the 4th Region Girls’ Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Photo by Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com)
The Lady Purples hoist the region trophy after defeating Barren County in the championship game of the 4th Region Girls’ Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Photo by Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team embraced history following Sunday’s 59-37 win over Barren County in the Girls’ Region 4 championship game at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green continued its dominance against region opponents, becoming the first Region 4 program to win four straight titles, while also picking up the ninth region title in program history to surpass Allen County-Scottsville for the most all-time.
It was the fifth title in six years for Bowling Green.
“I’ve been here six years,” BG senior forward Meadow Tisdale said. “I’m glad that we could accomplish something in those years that I have been here. I’m just proud to be a Lady Purple.”
Bowling Green’s run to history was done in impressive fashion throughout the season. The Lady Purples finished 15-0 against region opponents, making it 42 straight wins dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season. In the 15 wins, 12 were by 20 points or more. The closest game came at Barren County on Feb. 6 – a 48-44 win without Tisdale.
“I knew we had it in us to do it,” BG junior guard JaSiyah Franklin said. “We’ve been preparing for it since the season started. We’ve got a saying, ‘Road to Rupp.’ I feel like we played as hard as we could and had the mindset to make history before we came in here.”
The Lady Purples took the dominance to another level in the postseason. BG won by a combined 62 points in the District 14 tournament and continued that in the region tournament. After a 58-29 victory over Glasgow in the opening round, the Lady Purples beat Metcalfe County 73-39 in the semifinals to set up Sunday’s big victory in the championship game. BG trailed Glasgow for 21 seconds and led wire-to-wire against Metcalfe County and Barren County.
“I knew we could do it,” Tisdale said. “We just had to put our minds to it. Through the years – my freshman, sophomore, junior year – I played with different teams and we played different ways, different styles. We always tried to come out and play like we knew how.”
While no one talked about the chance to win four straight during the season, Tisdale and senior guard Saniyah Shelton admitted following Sunday’s win that it was a motivating factor throughout the season.
“It’s always a blessing to come out here and get a win,” Shelton said. “To have four in a row, we wouldn’t have done it without all of us staying together.”
Tisdale added being a senior makes Sunday’s historic win even sweeter.
“I’m glad we could leave on a good note, just knowing we were the team that did that,” Tisdale said.
