The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team got off to a strong start in defense of its Region 4 title, beating Russellville 70-32 in the opening round of the Region 4 tournament on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (26-7) used a strong defensive effort to silence the Lady Panthers and advance to Friday’s semifinals where a familiar opponent awaits -- the Barren County Trojanettes.
“Regardless of how many times you come up here, it’s different,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “It’s good to get that first one out of the way, kind of get that little comfort, and then we are just blessed to be playing on Friday night.”
Bowling Green went wire-to-wire in Monday’s win, scoring the first nine points and pushing the advantage to 34-10 by halftime. Russellville (9-16) tried to climb back in the contest with Amiyah Collier’s bucket making the score 39-19 early in the third quarter. Bowling Green scored the next eight points to stop the mini-comeback and opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run that put the game away.
Tanaya Bailey led Bowling Green with 24 points. Meadow Tisdale had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Saniyah Shelton added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Collier had 12 points to lead Russellville. The Lady Panthers finished 9-for-51 from the field.
“Bowling Green had a lot to do with that too,” Russellville coach Dennis Pardue said. “With their size and length inside, it altered quite a few shots. We had several we thought we should have made and we didn’t, but that’s the way the game went. Again, we give a lot of credit to Bowling Green -- they had a lot to do with what we weren’t able to do.”
Bowling Green will now face Barren County at 8 p.m. on Friday in the second semifinal. The two teams will be meeting in the region tournament for a fifth straight season -- the previous three in the region finals.
“It’s going to be fun,” Head said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Barren County and coach (Piper) Lindsey. She is phenomenal. Her kids play hard. They execute. They always have a very well-devised game plan. That’s what we are going to spend the next three days on, just making sure we are working on the details and focus on getting better.
“Hopefully we will have a gym full of people here watching really good girls’ basketball. The 6:30 game (between Metcalfe County and Franklin-Simpson) will be great. The 8 p.m. game will be really good too.”
Bowling Green beat Barren County 40-34 on Feb. 7 at Bowling Green, a game where the Lady Purples trailed by seven in the fourth quarter before rallying late.
“I think we are ready this time,” Bailey said. “The last game we were a little slow, but we still pulled it out. Being able to have these three days off practicing and preparing, I think we’ll be ready.”
RHS 5 5 16 6 -- 32
BGHS 15 19 19 17 -- 70
RHS -- Collier 12, Dowlen 8, Poindexter 5, Mason 5, Cawthorne 1, Kees 1.
BG -- Bailey 24, Tisdale 14, Shelton 13, James 9, Bennett 4, Potter 2, N. Wardlow 2, Smith 2.
Barren County 61, Clinton County 32
The Trojanettes held the Lady Bulldogs without a field goal for the first 13 minutes to build a commanding lead and cruise from there -- earning a spot in Friday’s region semifinals.
“I thought our defense really set the tone early,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “I thought our full-court press was spot on. We were in the right spots -- even in the halfcourt.
“It’s a credit to the girls. They buy into it. They work hard every single day. I just thought we were really, really good defensively.”
Barren County (22-6) led 20-1 after the first quarter and 33-6 by halftime. The Trojanettes' lead ballooned to as much as 31 points in the second half.
Raven Ennis had 16 points to lead Barren County, while Abby Varney added 12 points.
Landree Moons led Clinton County (12-20) with 12 points.
Barren County will face Bowling Green at 8 p.m. on Friday.
“That’s what we work for,” Lindsey said. “Everybody knows they are the team to beat. We had a close game with them just three weeks ago. Regardless of who we play we have to work on ourselves. We still have to work on some things to get better.
“We have three days here to rest and recover and prepare. We have to be ready to go.”
CCHS 1 5 14 12 -- 32
BCHS 20 13 17 11 -- 61
CC -- Moons 12, Sutton 9, Cope 5, Turner 3, Little 3.
BC -- Ennis 16, Varney 12, London 9, Lockhart 8, Murphy 6, Warren 5, Geralds 2, Atkinson 2, Buie 1.