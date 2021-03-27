The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team will have a chance to defend its Region 4 crown after breezing past Franklin-Simpson 52-19 in the semifinals on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (16-10) held the Lady Cats to 12.8 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers to pick up the Lady Purples' ninth straight victory and the second blowout against Franklin-Simpson in the past 18 days.
Bowling Green advances to the title game for the fourth straight season, looking to make it back-to-back titles and three in the last four years.
“It means a lot for the program, specifically the kids in the program,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “It’s not about me. It is about those young ladies buying in every single day and wanting to compete for a common goal. This year especially, with everything going on -- in the middle of a pandemic, we’ve had injuries, we’ve been quarantined three times since November -- they kept coming and they kept fighting. I am so proud of them, but we have one more against a really, really good Barren County team.”
Bowling Green (16-10) closed the regular season with a 60-20 win at Franklin-Simpson. Saturday’s rematch was another one-sided affair, with the BG defense dominating all night.
The teams exchanged buckets to open the game before the Lady Purples stormed ahead with a 21-0 run that made the score 23-2 early in the second quarter.
The lead grew to 28-7 by halftime and was 41-16 after three, allowing Head to rest his starters and empty his bench. Even with the reserves playing the majority of the final quarter, the lead continued to grow to the final margin.
LynKaylah James led the Lady Purples with 15 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes, while Janiya Bailey had seven points off the bench.
“We just came in knowing that our defense would win the game for us,” James said. “We know we have good offensive nights, but there are some nights where our shots don’t fall and we rely strictly on defense.”
Hadley Turner had seven points for Franklin-Simpson (14-8), while Kate Norwood added six points -- with three of the Lady Cats' six made field goals.
“We came out with a great defensive edge, great intensity and focus,” Head said. “Norwood, (Hadley) Turner and (Alera) Barbee, that is a three-headed monster. We have a ton of respect for them. Our kids did a great job sticking to the game plan.”
A familiar opponent awaits in Barren County, which will face the Lady Purples for the title for a third straight season. The teams have split the previous two finals, while Barren County beat Bowling Green 53-41 in the season opener on Jan. 4.
“Much respect to Piper (Lindsey) and what she does to get her kids prepared,” Head said. “It’s going to be a really good basketball game. Hopefully we can fill the stands and come support both teams.”
FSHS 2 5 9 3 -- 19
BGHS 21 7 13 11 -- 52
FS -- Turner 7, Norwood 6, Barbee 3, Partinger 2, Johnson 1.
BG - James 15, J. Bailey 7, Tisdale 6, Bennett 6, T. Bailey 6, Gray 4, Briley 3, Potter 3, Withrow 2.