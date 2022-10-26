Bowling Green’s Makenna Kerrick (24) sets the ball for Ella Malone (23) in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Lady Purples celebrate their 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Lily-Kate Carver (19) dives the save the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker (7) spikes the ball over Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger (21) and Ella Malone (23) in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Makenna Kerrick (24) serves the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Lily-Kate Carver (19) spikes the ball as Allen County-Scottsville’s Georgie Tabor (12) and Ana Walker (7) jump to block in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Kenzie Austin (3) bumps the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker (7) bumps the ball as Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger (21) reaches to block in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Kaia Barnett (13) and Amirra Bailey (18) jump to block a hit by Allen County-Scottsville’s Jaedyn Mosby (5) in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Kaia Barnett (13) serves the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Makenna Kerrick (24) bumps the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Makenna Kerrick (24) sets the ball for Ella Malone (23) in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Lady Purples celebrate their 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Lily-Kate Carver (19) dives the save the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker (7) spikes the ball over Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger (21) and Ella Malone (23) in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Makenna Kerrick (24) serves the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Lily-Kate Carver (19) spikes the ball as Allen County-Scottsville’s Georgie Tabor (12) and Ana Walker (7) jump to block in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Kenzie Austin (3) bumps the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker (7) bumps the ball as Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger (21) reaches to block in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Kaia Barnett (13) and Amirra Bailey (18) jump to block a hit by Allen County-Scottsville’s Jaedyn Mosby (5) in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Kaia Barnett (13) serves the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Makenna Kerrick (24) bumps the ball in the Lady Purples’ 3-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the Region 4 Volleyball Semifinal Tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green volleyball team moved one step closer to another Region 4 title -- and one more home game -- with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-11) win over Allen County-Scottsville in the region semifinals on Wednesday at South Warren High School.
Bowling Green (36-2) made it 30 straight wins against region opponents dating back to last season and is now one win away from a second straight region crown -- and as the top-ranked team in the KHSAA RPI ratings, the Lady Purples would host the opening round of the KHSAA state tournament on Monday.
“We’re definitely excited,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “It’s one of the things we’ve been talking about -- if we continue to do what we are supposed to do, we give our seniors one more shot to play at home. That’s one thing we’ve got on our mind, but we have to get this next one.”
Allen County-Scottsville (17-20) entered off a thrilling five set win over Russell County in Tuesday’s opening round, but it was all Bowling Green in Wednesday’s semifinals.
The Lady Purples used a 17-1 run to build a commanding 17-2 advantage, cruising to victory in the opening set.
“Yesterday we were a little flat coming out,” Sharp said. “I thought we did a really good job of starting today really focused and carried that momentum all the way through that first set. That got us going there early on.”
Bowling Green scored the first eight points in the second set and led by as many as 14 points before ACS made a small push late. A 7-1 run in the third set made the score 7-2 -- giving the Lady Purples the lead for good. BG had four players record at least one kill in the set and three other players record at least an ace as Sharp was able to empty the bench.
Amirra Bailey had six kills to lead the way for Bowling Green. Lily-Kate Carver had four kills and an ace, Morgan Rockrohr added four kills and Kaia Barnett finished with three kills and three aces.
“I’m super excited,” Barnett said. “I’m ready to finish my year out with a good win.”
Ana Walker had five kills and two aces for the Lady Patriots. Walker and Ava Kinslow were named to the all-tournament team.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, but I am proud of the girls,” ACS coach Cameron Cook said. “I told them in the huddle, (the) seniors set the tone. They set the tone. They got us back to the semis. Now the group needs to continue to build on that and learn how to win multiple games in this tournament.
“I couldn’t be prouder of their fight. We played two five-set matches in the past week and came out on top in both of those. I’m so proud of their fight -- my little scrappy team.”
Bowling Green will face Warren East for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at South Warren High School.
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.