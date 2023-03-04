The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team are on the doorstep of history after rolling past Metcalfe County 73-39 in semifinals of the Region 4 tournament on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (23-10) jumped out to a big lead and cruised from there to advance to the region championship game for a sixth straight season. Bowling Green will look to become the first team to win four straight when it faces Barren County on Sunday.
“Honestly, we really just focused on the game tonight,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We talk about in postseason you are only guaranteed the game in front of you. We spent all week -- got an extra day yesterday -- to really work on making sure we were prepared for Metcalfe County. We had a lot of respect for them and I thought we did a really good job with the scouting report and what we were trying to do.
“... Now we are in position to win the next game, and the next game will put us in the history books. If can win tomorrow and do that, that will be great.”
Metcalfe County (20-10) had an emotional overtime win over Logan County in the opening round, but Bowling Green quickly seized control in Saturday’s semifinals -- leading wire to wire.
Bowling Green scored the first five points and pushed the lead out to 12-3 by the midway point of the first quarter. Jasiyah Franklin went 5-for-5 in the quarter, scoring 10 points and allowing the Lady Purples to take a commanding 21-5 advantage after one.
Metcalfe County had more turnovers (12) than shots (9) in the first quarter.
“They definitely were locked in defensively,” Head said. “I have to give the girls the credit. We put a plan in front of them. We knew what we wanted to do in terms of guard their perimeter because they are so good out there.
“I thought they did a really good job with their matchups, applying ball pressure and trying to speed them up.”
Bowling Green’s lead grew to 28-9 in the second before Metcalfe County started to settle in. The Lady Hornets hit three 3-pointers in the quarter but BG was able to keep pace, leading 41-24 at the break.
The lead continued to grow in the second half.
Bowling Green started the third quarter scoring eight straight and extended the margin to 26 points late in the third quarter. The Lady Purples held Metcalfe County to 1-for-14 shooting in the fourth with the lead ballooning to as high as 35 points.
Franklin led the Lady Purples with 20 points.
“I feel like this game was a serious game and I knew that I had to do what I had to do so we could advance to play in the championship,” Franklin said.
Meadow Tisdale added 13 points, while Tanaya Bailey and Katy Smiley chipped in 12 each for BG.
Bree Jolly led the Lady Hornets with 12 points.
“I don’t want to say we were intimidated, but I think Bowling Green comes into ballgames like a region tournament and they handle it with a grace and poise that’s just extremely admirable,” Metcalfe County coach Heidi Coleman said. “It’s really difficult when you are an inexperienced team and a young team at this point of the tournament.”
Bowling Green advances to face Barren County in the region final. It is the sixth straight year the teams have met in the region tournament, the fourth time in the championship game.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for Barren County and what coach (Piper) Lindsey does with her team,” Head said. “They are always prepared. They always play hard. They always play together.
“They are a championship-caliber program, not just a team. They are a program. We know we have our work cut out for us.”
MCHS 5 19 11 4 -- 39
BGHS 21 20 16 16 -- 73
MC -- Jolly 12, A. Blythe 9, Allen 6, Glass 5, London 4, Compton 2, L. Blythe 1.
BG -- Franklin 20, Tisdale 13, Smiley 12, Bailey 12, Wardlow 8, Shelton 4, Potter 2, Smith 2.