Bowling Green's Meadow Tisdale (1) shoots a layup as Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle (15) and Avery Martin (12) defend in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Lady Purples cheer for Bowling Green's Meadow Tisdale (1) in their 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's JaSiyah Franklin (2) shoots a layup as Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle (15) attempts to block in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood's Leia Trinh (1) shoots the ball over Bowling Green's Katy Smiley (10) in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Saniyah Shelton (3) shoots a layup as Greenwood’s Jojo McCorkle (22) reaches to block in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Chloe Potter (5) shoots a layup as Greenwood's Leia Trinh (1) and Jessica Peterson (5) defend in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's JaSiyah Franklin (2) shoots a layup as Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle (15) and Kayla Grant (32) defend in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Greenwood's Ella Whittle (10) steals the ball away from Bowling Green's JaTyiah Miley (20) in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Tanaya Bailey (12) shoots a layup over Greenwood's Kayla Grant (32) in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Katy Smiley (10) shoots a three-pointer over Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle (15) in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's JaSiyah Franklin (2) jumps to block a layup by Greenwood's Kayla Grant (32) in the Lady Purples’ 58-32 over the Lady Gators in the Girls District 14 championship for their fifth straight district title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team left little doubt, rolling to a fifth straight District 14 tournament title with a dominating 58-32 win over Greenwood in the championship game on Thursday at Greenwood High School.
Bowling Green (21-10) used a strong defensive first half to take command and cruise from there to gain momentum heading into the Region 4 tournament.
“I’m proud of our kids,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “I don’t know if we’ve come out of the gates with that much energy all year. This is a great time to be doing that. They were great defensively. They rebounded. They shared the ball. I am very proud of what I saw setting the tone in the first half.”
Bowling Green never trailed, jumping out to an 8-2 lead and continuing to pull away with a suffocating defensive effort. The Lady Purples held Greenwood (15-16) without a field goal for more than nine minutes during one stretch in the first half – part of a 30-2 run that allowed BGHS to build a 44-12 halftime advantage.
Greenwood finished the first half 4-for-25 from the field with 14 turnovers.
“We track that stuff over there,” Head said. “At halftime there was a celebration in our locker room of how well we rebounded the ball and how many kills we had. A kill is three stops in a row and we did that six times, so defensively I am excited about that moving forward.”
The Lady Purples scored four points in the first 33 seconds of the third quarter to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock and stretched the lead to as much as 37 points – allowing Head to empty the bench for most of the second half.
BG shot 42.6% from the field, holding the Lady Gators to 26% shooting.
“When we are locked in we can do anything we want – make shots, play defense, rebound and play fast,” BG senior guard Saniyah Shelton said.
Meadow Tisdale led the Lady Purples with 14 points, while Shelton added nine points and nine rebounds.
“It means a lot,” Tisdale said. “It’s just crazy how all we have accomplished in the six years I’ve played here. I’m just glad that we could bring another one home.”
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 10 points.
“Our biggest thing is we let a few mistakes snowball into five or six possessions,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “When things aren’t going well offensively for us we can’t let it affect our defensive end. Until we learn to fix that, it is going to be hard to compete with a team that plays as well in transition as they do.”
Both teams advance to the Region 4 tournament, which begins Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Bowling Green will be looking to become the first girls’ program to win four straight Region 4 titles.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Head said. “We will look at that first game, whether it is Sunday or Monday, and we will prepare and then we will go from there.”
BGHS 20 24 10 4 – 58
GHS 8 4 11 9 – 32
BG – Tisdale 14, Shelton 9, Bailey 9, Smiley 8, Franklin 6, Potter 6, Wardlow 4, Smith 2.
GHS – Trinh 10, Doig 5, Overmohle 4, Whittle 3, McCorkle 3, Grant 3, Nealon 2, Martin 2.
