The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team continued its Region 4 dominance with a 62-34 win over Franklin-Simpson in the Region 4 championship game on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Playing in its fifth straight region title game, Bowling Green (28-7) was able to draw off of its experience early to race past the Lady Cats and earn a third straight region crown -- and fourth in the last five years.
The Lady Purples join Allen County-Scottsville (1999-2001) as the only programs to win three straight Region 4 titles.
“We are really blessed to be here,” BG senior forward LynKaylah James said. “We are really honored to do this and be able to be back-to-back-to-back winners. We use our defense as the set of our program and our defense was what got us here.”
James was one of a trio of seniors -- joining Emma Huskey and Ava Bennett -- to play a big hand in Saturday’s win.
“Most teams don’t get here three times in a row, so it is hard to adjust when they get here to the championship game,” James said. “But for me it’s not new. I’m used to coming here. I’m used to doing this. You just have to play it like it’s another game.”
Franklin-Simpson (24-4) was playing in its first region title game since 2009. The Lady Cats scored first and were able to match Bowling Green for the first six minutes before the Lady Purples took control.
Ava Bennett scored seven points and James added five points during an 18-0 run that made the score 23-4 midway through the second period. Franklin-Simpson cut the deficit to 25-11 after a 3-pointer from Alera Barbee, but Bowling Green closed the half with nine straight as the lead grew to 34-11 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson was unable to get back in the game, struggling to get in sync on offense. The Lady Cats shot 24.5 percent from the field, 2-for-22 from 3-point range. Bowling Green dominated in the paint, outscoring Franklin-Simpson 46-14.
“Our defense has been great the whole region tournament,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “Last night (in the semifinals against Barren County) was great. Tonight was even better because of all the energy we had to throw out and then turn around in less than 24 hours and do it again.”
James led Bowling Green with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Meadow Tisdale added 13 points, while Tanaya Bailey finished with 12 points.
Barbee had 17 points to lead Franklin-Simpson.
“To beat them you have to be able to score,” Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said. “Scoring is the biggest key because you can’t guard them in the halfcourt. With their size they are just too big for us to guard in the half(court). Without us scoring and being able to set our press, it makes you where you are digging yourself a hole. They are a great basketball team. They are not going to let you dig out of that hole.”
Taylor added her team was disappointed with the loss, but in a few days will be able to look back and realize how special of a season they had.
“We talked about one game not defining your season,” Taylor said. “This is one of only four games we lost all year. As a player, when I was in their shoes, I remember when I lost that last one. I know that feeling. We told them it will soak in and then you will be able to reflect on all of the great accomplishments we were able to do.”
James, Tisdale, Bailey and Barbee were named to the all-tournament team -- joined by Bowling Green’s Saniyah Shelton, Franklin-Simpson’s LeeLee Partinger and Hadley Turner, Metcalfe County’s Braelyn Davis and Kassady London, Barren County’s Raven Ennis and Ashley Varney, South Warren’s Gracie Hodges, Russellville’s Amiyah Collier, Monroe County’s Paisley Ford and Clinton County’s Landree Moons.
Bowling Green advances to face Region 14 champion Letcher County Central in the Girls’ Sweet 16 at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“We had to make sure we had this one first and had the opportunity to go,” Head said. “Now that we know that, we will begin working on them first thing (Sunday) morning.”
BGHS 15 19 7 21 -- 62
FSHS 4 7 9 14 -- 34
BG -- James 16, Tisdale 13, Bailey 12, Shelton 8, Bennett 7, Huskey 2, Fugate 2, Lightning 2.
FS -- Barbee 17, Brown 5, Turner 4, Savage 3, Partinger 3 Johnson 2.