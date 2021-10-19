CARROLLTON -- The Bowling Green girls’ soccer team battled to the bitter end against South Oldham, falling 1-0 in the opening round of the state tournament on Tuesday at Carroll County High School.
Bowling Green was able to match the No. 2 team in the state blow for blow, with a goal early in the second half the difference in the game.
“It’s tough,” Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. “I thought we had a good game plan and the girls stuck to it pretty well. We had to get things sorted out in the first 10 minutes or so. They’ve got a lot of speed and dynamic players. There at the end we really pressed, trying to get that game-tying goal. We just came up a little short, but I am super proud of this team. They played great all year. It’s tough to end the season because this is such a fun group. You just wanted to keep it going.”
South Oldham had a 14-4 advantage in shots on goal, but Bowling Green kept within striking distance with strong defensive work from the back four and keeper Jaycee Patterson.
Patterson had six saves in the first half, including a save on a free kick by Alexis George from about 35 yards out in the 39th minute.
“We were confident coming in,” BG senior Rhylea Lawson said. “We knew they were second in the state, but we knew we could play with them and keep them on their toes.”
South Oldham (21-2) finally broke through in the 49th minute on a shot by Evelyn Pazienza from about 25 yards out.
“Evelyn can just rocket a ball,” Correa said. “She just got a hold of one and it went in. It was a great shot. You can’t give her any room and she just got a little too much space. She’s going to turn and hit it.”
Bowling Green tried to get the equalizer, pushing forward to get three good looks in the last 11 minutes -- including a free kick by Teegan Correa from about 28 yards out that went high in the 75th minute and a shot by Lawson that was saved by South Oldham’s keeper in the 79th minute.
Patterson finished with 12 saves for Bowling Green.
“She was outstanding,” Correa said. “She had a couple of great saves tonight. She just played outstanding in the net. She has all year.”
With the loss Bowling Green ends its season 16-5-2, earning the program’s first region title since 2017. The Lady Purples will return a strong nucleus for 2022, but Correa said the senior class will be hard to replace.
“We had a lot of young ones that had to step into very important roles on this team, but it’s going to be very difficult losing this senior group,” Correa said. “Those two senior mids (Catherine Walker and Ella Farley) have played outstanding for us. Rhylea Lawson has just been a rock at center back. Leah Jackson came in at center mid tonight and played just outstanding soccer -- really kept us in the game. You also have (Emma Bridges) on that right wing. She took a great shot there at the end. I think about how far she has come in the last four years. She’s such a tough competitor. I’m just really gonna miss this senior group.”
Lawson said she is excited about the future of the program and looks forward to watching their success as a fan.
“I want them to come to this point next year and even win state next year -- come back from college and see some of the games. I love watching them play,” she said.