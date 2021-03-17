Bowling Green girls' basketball coach Calvin Head has been working a puzzle that always seems to be missing a piece or two this season.
There's the ongoing COVID-19 issues of course, with the pandemic affecting virtually all teams to one extent or another in this strange season. Then there's been injuries, plus a key late roster addition that's come just in time for the postseason.
"We've had a lot of additions and deletions all year," Head said after his team beat Warren East 66-39 in the District 14 tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Bowling Green.
The Lady Purples have been without starting guard Emma Huskey for about two weeks after the junior suffered a dislocated shoulder in a road win at Apollo on March 4.
"She's a huge piece for us," Head said of Huskey. "She's one of our better defenders and just an overall stabilizer for us. So we're filling in some pieces. Janiya Bailey has come back from injury -- she was a lift as well, being able to score the basketball a little bit for us."
The most recent piece to join Head's puzzle is sophomore guard Tanaya Bailey, who became eligible as a in time for that same Apollo game after sitting out a calendar year as a transfer from Warren East.
Tanaya Bailey missed the Lady Purples' two regular-season wins over her former teammates, but on Tuesday she made a big impact with game-high 19 points in the win.
It was Tanaya Bailey who scored the game's first points on a layup after she came up with a steal in the opening minute, and her eight points led Bowling Green (14-10) at halftime.
The Lady Purples had stretched out to a 12-point lead at 18-6 early in the second quarter, but Warren East (9-14) refused to let them pull away.
Two straight baskets from freshman Natajia Alexander sparked a 7-2 run for the Lady Raiders over the final 2:22 of the half that cut Bowling Green's lead to 25-19 at the break.
The third quarter sealed Warren East's fate, as the Lady Purples forced seven turnovers in the period and got scoring from throughout the lineup. Tanaya Bailey led the way with nine points in the frame, while Peyton Briley scored five -- including one of her three 3-pointers en route to an 11-point game -- and LynKaylah James (14 points, eight rebounds) also had five as Bowling Green outscored East 21-6 to push its lead to 46-25 by the end of the third.
"We made some defensive adjustments at halftime," Head said. "We made that run in the first half where we got it up to 12 or so and that's because we were defending and rebounding. Then things to a little emotional and we got some lineups out there that were a little unfamiliar, and then they made a run.
"So once we were able to stabilize things in the second half, I thought LynKaylah defended herself better in the second half, Meadow (Tisdale) rebounded better and we got some big shots Tanaya and Peyton."
The loss ended the high school careers of two key cornerstones of Warren East's team, seniors Lucy Patterson -- who ranks among the schools top five in career scoring -- and Caroline Forrester.
Patterson tallied a double-double in her final game as a Lady Raider with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Forrester finished with five points and six boards.
"Lucy and Caroline have been key players the last four years for this program and they mean the world," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "We've got some big shoes to fill offensively and defensively, and on the boards."
Bowling Green will host the winner of Wednesday's Greenwood/Warren Central game in Friday's District 14 tournament championship. The winner of that game will get host a Region 4 tournament first-round game, another bit of motivation for the players.
"We care about winning because we want to finish this thing out strong," Tanaya Bailey said. "And we would like to play here because it's an advantage for us. But also, if we don't have the ability to play here, we'll still play wherever we need to play to win."
WEHS 6 13 6 14 -- 39
BGHS 13 12 21 20 -- 66
WEHS -- Patterson 16, Harrell 7, Lawson 6, Forrester 5, Alexander 4, Ra. Jones 1.
BGHS -- T. Bailey 19, James 14, Briley 11, Tisdale 9, Gray 8, J. Bailey 3, Potter 2.