Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James have been big offensive forces for the Bowling Green girls’ basketball team this season, but it was the perimeter game that paved the way for the Lady Purples' 47-35 victory over Russell County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Thursday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (16-10) hit five 3-pointers in the first half to gain some separation and the defense took it from there, as the Lady Purples made it eight straight wins and advanced to the region semifinals.
“They are shooting the ball with confidence,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “And they are shooting open shots because of the attention drawn by LynKaylah and Meadow. We want our kids taking those shots. Our posts trust them to make those shots and it helps soften the defense up as well.”
Ava Bennett and Payton Briley got the perimeter game going, hitting 3s to help BG build a 10-4 advantage late in the first quarter. Russell County (15-13) cut the deficit to 16-14 with 3:55 left in the second quarter but the Lady Purples used an 8-0 surge -- including 3s from Kiyah Gray and Emma Huskey to make the score 24-14 at the half.
Bowling Green finished 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half.
“We know if we kick it back out, it is going to be a good shot,” Tisdale said. “An in-and-out pass usually goes in (the basket).”
The Lady Purples' run continued to open the third quarter. BG scored the first seven points to stretch the score to 31-14. Tisdale’s bucket gave Bowling Green its largest lead at 37-18 with 1:51 late in the third quarter.
Russell County scored 10 straight to trim the margin to nine with 5:27, but was unable to get any closer.
Gray paced the Lady Purples with 13 points. The senior guard was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, hitting three of the team’s six 3s.
“We know they are going to double up on our post players, so we just find our window and shoot it,” Gray said.
Tisdale had nine points, eight rebounds and six blocks. James added eight points and 11 rebounds, while Taniya Bailey finished with eight points.
Star Marcum led Russell County with nine points. The Lakers shot 26.8 percent from the field.
“Meadow and LynKaylah right now are doing winning things other than scoring,” Head said. “They are communicating defensively. They are rebounding the basketball. Tonight Meadow was blocking shots. They are doing and making winning plays other than scoring the basketball and that is important.”
Bowling Green advances to face Franklin-Simpson, a 43-41 winner over Glasgow on Thursday, in the Region 4 semifinals at 6 p.m. on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Purples beat the Lady Cats 60-20 in the regular-season finale on March 9.
RCHS 6 8 9 12 -- 35
BGHS 10 14 13 10 -- 47
RC - Marcum 9, Bault 8, Shearer 8, Preston 4, Coffey 3, Yates 3.
BG - Gray 13, Tisdale 9, T. Bailey 8, James 8, Briley 3, Huskey 3, Bennett 3.