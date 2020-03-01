Bowling Green's offense started slow in its Region 4 Girls' Basketball Tournament opening-round game against Russellville on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena, but the defense was there for most of the night.
The Lady Purples blocked 11 shots, had 17 steals and allowed just 12 points in the second half to beat the Lady Panthers 61-29 in the first-round matchup to set up a semifinal game against Russell County.
"Defense, they know as well as I do, it's important for us," Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. "That's how we've been successful all year long, so we're going to continue to preach that and rebounding and hopefully we can continue to play deep into the tournament."
Bowling Green (26-6) went 15-1 against Region 4 opponents this year. The one loss was in the regular-season finale to the Lady Lakers, who rallied to beat Glasgow in the tournament's opening game.
"We played bad as a team (against Russell County)," said Bowling Green senior guard Keyozdon Jones, who had 14 points, four rebounds and five steals Sunday. "Our rebounds were off, our shots were off and we just played bad all around, but it ain't going to happen again."
On Sunday, the Lady Purples' offense started slowly, but picked up with the help of its defense. Meadow Tisdale opened the game's scoring with an and-one, but Russellville (19-12) scored five straight points to take the lead.
Saniyah Shelton, who had a game-high 22 points, made a layup and Jones followed with a steal and layup to put the Lady Purples back ahead, and they wouldn't trail again. Bowling Green closed the quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 19-10 lead into the second.
The Lady Purples forced eight turnovers, blocked six shots -- four from freshman Meadow Tisdale -- and got eight points apiece from Shelton and Jones in the frame. Russellville second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Anastasia Dowlen was forced to the bench with her third foul at the 2:04 mark.
Two free throws from Jordin Morris and a 3-pointer from Macaria Hines got Russellville back within four, but Bowling Green closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 28-17 lead into the break.
"First, give credit to Russellville. I thought they had a great game plan and kind of stagnated us there in the first half," Head said. "We had some good looks from outside that didn't fall, so we had to really try to adjust and get our feet in the paint more."
Shelton took over in the third, doubling her first-half point total by scoring Bowling Green's first 11 points. Shelton finished with six rebounds and five assists to go along with her 22 points.
"(Head) told me to keep attacking because I wasn't attacking as well as I had been doing," Shelton said. "He said, 'Just come out stronger and keep attacking the glass.' "
Janiya Bailey's layup made it a 13-2 run to start the quarter, before a layup from Dowlen -- who had both of the Lady Panthers' baskets in the frame -- made it 41-21 heading to the fourth. Dowlen led Russellville with 12 points and six rebounds in the game.
Ava Bennett opened the final period with a 3-pointer and Bowling Green cruised to victory from there, allowing only eight points in the fourth quarter of the 61-29 victory.
Russellville has no seniors on its roster and already has its sights on next year's tournament, after advancing past the District 13 Tournament for the second straight year.
"We kind of ran out of gas coming into the second half, but last year I said we'd be back and we came back this year and we're just getting better," Russellville coach Cameron Jackson said. "We get everybody coming back for next year and these young ladies are going to be more committed. We're about a step away from where we want to be, so you'll see a different group next year."
Bowling Green's semifinal game against Russell County is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
RUSSELLVILLE 10 7 4 8 – 29
BOWLING GREEN 19 9 13 20 – 61
RHS – Dowlen 12, Morris 4, Kees 3, Hines 3, Mason 3, Whitescarver 2, Collier 2.
BGHS – Shelton 22, Jones 14, James 9, Tisdale 6, Gurley 5, Bennett 3, Bailey 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.