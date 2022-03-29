Bowling Green softball coach Demont Franklin couldn’t help but smile following his team’s 4-3 win over Warren East on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (3-1 overall, 1-0 District 14) got some clutch hitting, timely defensive plays and strong pitching from Savannah Jones to get the jump on its district rival in the standings.
“It’s pretty exciting right now,” Franklin said. “The kids joked that they never see me smile, but I was just so proud of them and the way they battled tonight -- a big game right there and a team that has had our number for several years. I was so proud of the way they stayed in the game and battled.”
Bowling Green struck first with a pair of runs off Warren East starter Emma Markham in the first inning.
Markham walked a pair of batters around an Emma Huskey double as Bowling Green loaded the bases with one out. Allison Joiner’s slow roller scored the first run, with Huskey scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Warren East (4-1, 3-1) got going in the third inning with a three-run rally to take the lead. The Lady Raiders sent eight batters to the plate with six hits -- the last a bases-loaded single by Jaylee Childress that gave WEHS a 3-2 lead. The rally ended on that hit however, with BG center fielder Kendle White throwing out a runner at the plate on the play for the final out of the inning.
“When they scored those three runs in the third inning, our team could have dropped their heads right there and folded, but they stayed in there,” Franklin said. “Kendle made a great play right there. If they score another run right there, the ball game could be completely different. They battled and stayed focused.”
Warren East missed another chance to add to its lead in the fourth. Lydia Jones singled and advanced to third with one out, but White caught a fly ball by Emma Young in shallow center -- keeping Jones at second -- and Madison Hymer lined out to first to end the inning.
Bowling Green tied the score in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a defensive miscue by Warren East. The Lady Purples had two runners on with two outs, when Elizabeth Richey broke for third on a pitch in the dirt. Richey got caught in a rundown, but was able to get to third safely. One pitch later, Ava Bennett’s RBI single to left tied the score 3-all.
The Lady Purples regained the lead one inning later after White tripled with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Huskey.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it was far enough whenever I hit it,” Huskey said. “I was just happy that Kendle was able to be on base for that and score that run.”
Warren East was unable to rally, despite getting a runner on base in the sixth and two runners on in the seventh. The Lady Raiders had 11 hits, but stranded nine runners and finished 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
“They were just better than us today,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “They did more little things than we did and they were just better than us today. They are 1-0 in district and we’re not. That’s the bottom line. We just dug ourselves a big hole being 0-1 in district and we haven’t even played Greenwood or South (Warren) yet.
“..Bottom line, we just didn’t get it done.”
Bowling Green finished with four hits and was 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Jones earned the win with an 88-pitch complete game. The right-hander struck out one and walked none, throwing 65 pitches for strikes.
“We have a lot of respect for Warren East,” Huskey said. “I thought this game we executed really well. Markham is really good. I just thought that we executed and we didn’t leave any runners on base.
“We were there mentally. Whenever we got down, we battled back.”
Both teams return to district play on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Warren East will play at Greenwood, while Bowling Green will play at South Warren.
WEHS 003 000 0 -- 3 11 0
BGHS 200 110 X -- 4 4 3
WP: Jones LP: Markham.