Bowling Green has picked the perfect time of the season to be playing its best softball.
In Monday’s District 14 tournament opening-round game against visiting Warren Central, the Lady Purples flashed all the facets that have come together – strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting – to help the team pick up confidence-boosting wins over traditional district rivals Warren East and Greenwood already this season.
Bowling Green (15-12) earned its 11th straight victory and a spot in Tuesday’s district tournament semifinals with a 15-0 win over the Lady Dragons in four innings Monday. The ultimate test awaits, as the state’s No. 1-ranked South Warren visits for a make-or-break semifinal game with the winner earning a regional spot and the loser seeing its season end.
“What we’ve been preaching to the girls all year is we can’t worry about those losses early in the year – we’ve just got to make sure we’re playing well toward the end of the year,” Bowling Green coach Demont Franklin said. “And you know, they’ve kind of (bought) into what we were trying to tell them and kind of turned it on there towards the end.”
Warren Central (2-21) got off to a good start, with Natalie Naftel reaching on a one-out double to right field. Bowling Green starting pitcher Payton Briley stranded her there with two quick outs, and the Lady Purples went to work at the plate.
Ella Knois opened the scoring with an RBI double, then scored on an error before Ava Bennett capped a three-run first with another RBI single.
The Lady Purples opened the second with back-to-back singles by Allison Joiner and Briley before Tanaya Bailey drove in a run with another single. Kendle White followed with a three-run inside-the-park home run to push Bowling Green’s lead to 7-0.
Still with no outs in the second, the Lady Dragons got a solid sequence of defensive plays from third baseman Montana Bailey – who recorded three straight outs – to escape without further damage.
Bowling Green struck for three more runs in the third on an RBI single from Joiner followed by Briley’s inside-the-park homer that scored two more runs.
The Lady Dragons threatened in the fourth. Edith Burns led off with a single, but Briley made a big defensive play on a liner to start a double play. Warren Central’s Jewel Walterman followed with a single, but Briley then got a strikeout to end the threat.
Bowling Green scored five times in the fourth to end the game via the mercy rule. Bennett drove in two runs with a triple, Chloe Potter tallied an RBI single and then White ended it with a two-run double.
White was 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
“I think we played really good today,” White said. “We worked as a team. I think in the beginning of the year we were struggling finding confidence to win. But I think we’ve definitely picked it up and managed to work as a team and encourage one another. I think that’s what’s helped us win these past few games.”
Bennett and Briley each went 3-for-3 in the win, and Bailey and Joiner tallied two hits each.
Briley earned the win by pitching all four innings, allowing no runs off three hits and a walk. She struck out six batters.
Now it’s on to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. district semifinal matchup against visiting South Warren.
“Like I tried to stress with them, it doesn’t matter where we’re seeded in the tournament – we know we can play with everyone,” Franklin said. “We just have to come out and take it an inning at a time and play our best softball.”
The Lady Dragons’ season came to an end under first-year coach Brian Thorpe. Warren Central opened the year with a 2-1 record but struggled with maintaining a consistent roster this season, Thorpe said.
“It’s just hard – we don’t have the number of players, obviously,” Thorpe said. “You saw today – we had nine players. That’s what it takes to play – we had no extras, no subs. That’s just something that Warren Central has struggled with for years, is getting the numbers and getting the players.”
Warren Central 000 0 – 0 3 1
Bowling Green 343 5 – 15 16 0
WP – Briley. LP – Naftel.{&end}