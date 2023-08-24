The Bowling Green volleyball team’s perfect start continued with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-22) win at South Warren on Thursday.
Bowling Green (6-0 overall, 2-0 District 14) rode a big night from sophomore Amirra Bailey and held off a late charge by the Spartans in an enthusiastic environment to make it 22 straight wins against District 14 opponents.
“We are still in a learning situation here,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “We still have good players. It’s good to have a competitive environment here. It’s nice to have the fans, the students on the other side, creating a more challenging atmosphere. Our kids need to see that because that’s where we are going to be most vulnerable when we are in situations like that.
“We see some really good plays that make us say, ‘Man!,’ but then we see really bad plays that make us say, ‘Man!’ I am pleased with my time. I like where we are this time of year, but we still have some work to do to continue to get better.”
The Lady Purples wasted little time in the first set, building a 5-2 lead before South Warren rallied to tie on two occasions. A four-point spurt pushed the lead to 13-8 and BG started to pull away from there, closing it out with a kill from Morgan Rockrohr.
Bailey took over in the second set with seven kills as BG scored the first three points and never looked back to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“She certainly has the ability to affect the game on both sides of the net,” Sharp said. “She had some block-touches. She had some kills. Even when she is not making block-touches, she is still making it easier for our defense behind her because she takes up a little more area.”
South Warren tried to stay alive in a hard-fought third set.
Four times the Spartans gained the advantage, the final time at 14-13 before the Lady Purples finally seemed to have control with a 6-0 run that made the score 24-17. South Warren fought off five match points before Rockrohr closed it out with a kill.
Sharp said he was proud of the way his team responded in that third set.
“I think some of that has to do with our age too,” Sharp said. “That is some of what we have to continue to grow through. Volleyball is such a game of momentum. It’s easy to get in that mindset of hey we are in control and kind of let your guard down a little bit. I’ve seen it so many times. Sometimes when you do that, when you let your guard down, you can’t get it back.”
Bailey led Bowling Green with 13 kills and two aces, while Rockrohr added eight kills.
Zoie Elrod had six kills, while Lila Britt added five kills and an ace for South Warren.
“Overall I am very pleased with my team,” South Warren coach Erika Wenger said. “There were definitely still some errors we have to work on, but I just keep saying it, we have a lot of time before the district and the region. We are making good progress as of right now, so I am very pleased.”
South Warren will play at Daviess County at 7 p.m. on Monday. Bowling Green is scheduled to play in the Thoroughbred Smash at Lexington Lafayette High School beginning Friday.