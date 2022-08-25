The Bowling Green volleyball team kept rolling along with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-16) win over Greenwood on Thursday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (7-0 overall, 2-0 District 14) used a balanced, potent offensive attack to slip past the Lady Gators and remain perfect on the season.
“We have been working quite a bit on trying to force the tempo when we can,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “We had opportunities for that tonight. We received the serve pretty well and that put us in position to get some good, quality swings.”
Sharp added Bowling Green is using a different offensive system this season to play to senior Kaia Barnett’s strengths. After being the primary setter previously, Barnett is in more of a hybrid role, setting but also attacking at times.
“I think it just brings a new dynamic to this team,” Barnett said. “Everyone came in with fresh, open minds. We were allowed to attack it from the start. I think the team has been very open to the progress we have made and it has been very good to us.”
The offense got rolling in the first set with five different players recording a kill. Bowling Green used a 5-1 spurt midway through the set to build a 13-9 advantage and steadily pulled away from there
The second set was a back-and-forth affair where Bowling Green was able to take it late behind the strong play at the net from freshman middle Amirra Bailey. Bailey finished with seven kills in the second set.
“Amirra is doing a great job,” Sharp said. “She’s only a freshman, too. The first I feel like we didn’t do a great job getting our middles involved, so we came out with intention on the second set to get them involved. She jumped out early, got a few kills. When she gets the momentum, it is easy to keep that momentum going.”
Greenwood (2-4, 1-2) built an 11-7 lead in the third set before Bowling Green came charging back. The Lady Purples scored four straight to tie it up. After Greenwood got a point to regain the advantage, BG answered with five straight to make the score 16-12. Greenwood was unable to get closer than three the rest of the way.
“We certainly rely on our seniors to help right the ship when we need to,” Sharp said. “It was a nice, loud environment in here -- a good volleyball environment. When you get out here and make a mistake or two and they score a point or two here and there, that environment can help out also. It’s good to have a veteran group out there that can relax, get everybody back together and move to the next play.”
Bailey led the Lady Purples with 12 kills. Lily-Kate Carver had eight kills and Elizabeth Maglinger finished with six kills.
Aubrey Packer led Greenwood with 10 kills.
“We’ve worked really hard the past week or so on a strong start and finding our balance early in the game,” Greenwood coach Chandler Kinley said. “I’m really proud of our girls. I think we did a really good job pushing them back when we got pushed and being balanced at the net. I’m really pleased. I thought we played well.”