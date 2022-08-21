Bowling Green's volleyball team won a pair of home matches Saturday, taking down Simon Kenton 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-13) before outlasting McCracken County 3-2 (22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9).
Against Simon Kenton, Lily-Kate Carver led the Lady Purples with 14 kills, a pair of blocks and nine digs, and Kaia Barnett tallied seven kills, 15 assists, eight digs and six aces. BG's Kenzie Austin had 15 digs and six assists, Amirra Bailey had five kills and four blocks, Lauren Kessler had five kills and two blocks, and Elizabeth Maglinger tallied four kills, five digs and three aces. Makenna Kerrick chipped in with 12 assists, five digs and three aces, and Ella Malone had three kills.
Carve paced the Lady Purples with 14 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and three aces against McCracken County. Barnett had 13 kills, 21 assists and 13 digs, Bailey had nine kills and five blocks, and Kessler tallied seven kills and three blocks. Malone added four kills and three blocks, Austin finished with 13 digs, seven assists and four aces, Maglinger totaled 13 digs and Kerrick had 13 assists.
Bowling Green (4-0) was set to host Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) on Sunday.
Girls' soccer
Barren County 1, Warren Central 1
Host Warren Central battled Barren County to a 1-1 draw Saturday as both teams tallied unassisted goals.
Barren County's Macey Lockhart got the lone score for the Trojanettes, while Wendy Alvarez scored the only goal for the Lady Dragons.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with 16 saves for Warren Central (2-1-1), which hosts Warren East on Monday.
Kassidy White made four saves for Barren County (1-2-1), which visits Ohio County on Monday.
Hart County 3, Warren East 2
Hart County got two goals from Dea Bradley and another from Kaycee Pedigo to edge Warren East 3-2 in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday.
Deca Burr tallied a goal and an assist, and Madison Roy also had a goal for Warren East (4-1), which is back in action Monday at Warren Central.
Boys' soccer
Warren Central 1, McCracken County 1
Kenasi Mpenda tallied a goal off an assist from Mzaliwa Noel to help host Warren Central earn a 1-1 draw against McCracken County on Saturday.
Dragons goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic finished with 13 saves.
Warren Central (2-1-1) returns to action Thursday at Logan County in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game.
ACS 5, Logan County 4
Aaron Shain produced a hat trick with three goals to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 5-4 win over Logan County on Saturday.
Donavin Slone added a goal and two assists, and Blade Workman had a goal and an assist. Sammy Jines and Trevor Huinzenga chipped in with an assist each for the Patriots.
ACS (1-4) returns to action Monday at Edmonson County.
Logan County (0-5) visits District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.