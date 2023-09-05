The early part of the regular season has been a series of tests for the Bowling Green volleyball team.
The two-time defending region champion is still trying to find out what it has with a revamped roster and few returning pieces from the recent success.
Still, the Lady Purples keep chugging along in successful fashion -- passing the latest test with flying colors in a 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-19) win over Warren East on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (13-1) survived a tough challenge in the first set before cruising to victory in the next two sets, downing the Lady Raiders in a rematch of last year’s region title game.
“I thought they did a nice job of rebounding from the last couple of games that we’ve played,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “We are really still trying to learn our personnel, trying to get our personnel accustomed to the level of play and the amount of pressure that can be on them in certain times of the game. They are growing.”
The first set was back and forth, with both teams in control at several points before BG was finally able to finish it off.
The Lady Purples held a 16-12 lead when Warren East (11-4) scored six straight to move in front. BG came right back with a 7-0 spurt to regain the advantage. WEHS was able to fight off a pair of set points before Morgan Rockrohr closed it out with an ace.
“I think it was good to come out and get the first set, especially with it being kind of up and down,” Sharp said. “We finally kind of dug our heels in a little bit and from there played pretty well the rest of the night overall.”
Bowling Green quickly seized control in the set second, with sophomore Amirra Bailey leading the way. Bailey recorded eight kills in the set -- including three straight during a 10-2 run that made the score 22-10. Warren East was unable to get the deficit under double digits the rest of the set.
The Lady Raiders scored the first three points in the third set and led by as many as four points early, but BG used an 11-3 run to gain control for good and steadily pulled away from there.
“We’ve got good players,” Sharp said. “We are still trying to learn and being consistent and play at the level we want to play at.”
Bailey finished with 15 kills and four aces to lead Bowling Green. Rockrohr added six kills and an ace.
“I just stay calm and pick everybody up around me,” Bailey said. “I try to help them, put them on my back and just go.”
Kaydi Stunson led Warren East with eight kills, while Baleigh Young added six kills.
“We didn’t take care of the ball on our side of the court,” Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said. “We let them take us out of what we are used to doing and we just couldn’t get it back. It’s just that simple.
“They’ve got a good team. They are coached well. Kudos to them. I know we are better than that. We just didn’t play like it tonight. Coming off the long holiday weekend, we just weren’t ready. That’s all it boils down to.”
Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Thursday. Bowling Green hosts South Warren at 7 p.m., while Warren East plays at Barren County at 6 p.m.