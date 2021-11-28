Editor’s note – This is the 17th in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Monday.
With three Region 4 titles in four seasons, the bar is pretty high for Bowling Green girls’ basketball.
Those expectations come with a huge target – a target the Lady Purples openly embrace.
With almost everyone back – and the return of an old friend – Bowling Green has its sights set on not just another region title, but a state title as well.
“We have seven seniors and three juniors, and those three juniors have played a lot of basketball,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “That’s one of the things we are trying to do as a coaching staff, we are trying to challenge them in ways that we have never been able to do before because of the maturity of this group. We know there is a target on our back. We understand that, but pressure is a privilege. The expectations are great. We are going to try our best to live up to them.”
Bowling Green features one of the best post duos in the area in senior LynKaylah James and junior Meadow Tisdale. James averaged 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds last season, while Tisdale averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds.
The backcourt loses Kiyah Gray but welcomes back junior point guard Saniyah Shelton, who played at Warren Central last season before returning to BG.
“I feel like she never left,” James said. “She fits in perfectly with us. Our guard play is going to be way stronger with her.”
The roster includes plenty of experience from last year’s team - players that all contributed to BG’s run to the state quarterfinals. Senior guards Ava Bennett, Payton Briley and Emma Huskey add depth and experience. Junior Tanaya Bailey, sophomore Janiya Bailey, sophomore JaSiyah Franklin and senior Taniya Fugate will give the Lady Purples more pieces and experience.
“We are blessed with depth,” Head said. “In high school basketball, especially public schools, the group that we have – it is once in a lifetime to have that much depth. We don’t want to take that for granted.”
That depth and experience has the Lady Purples focused on another region title, but also eager to be one of the top teams in the state.
“We know that we have the pieces,” Tisdale said. “I feel like we can pick back up where we left off and go even further.”
Head said he likes the confidence of his team, adding that the lofty goals could lead to a special season at Bowling Green
“We know that we have an opportunity to have an outstanding season, but we also respect the other 16 teams in this region and the other teams across the state,” Head said. “I think we are ready.”