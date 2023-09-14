The Bowling Green girls’ soccer team took the upper hand in District 14 with a 2-1 win over Greenwood on Thursday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
On a night when BG coach Lisa Correa reached a personal milestone, Bowling Green (9-4 overall, 2-0 District 14) built a two-goal lead before holding off a late charge from the Lady Gators to earn the victory.
“I like the way our team came into this game playing,” Correa said. “We started playing really well and then kinda got in a hurry. I thought we could have controlled the ball even better. Towards the end of the game we started moving it around. That’s how I would have liked to have played before, but they are just hungry and want to compete. You can’t fault them for that.
“As long as we continue to get better through the season, that’s our goal. Playing our best soccer at the end of the year is the ultimate goal.”
The Lady Purples started aggressive with two shots in the first six minutes and six on goal in the first half. BG was able to cash in once in the half -- a free kick from Zippi Willgruber from about 25 yards out in the 25th minute.
“She’s been doing it for two years,” Correa said. “Zippi Willgruber is one of the best. She’s got a great shot. I love for her to take it. She put one in the back of the net.”
Greenwood (8-4-1, 2-1) had a chance to tie late in the half when Avery Buser got a shot from point-blank range, but BG keeper Ella Wiesbrook was able to make the save and keep it 1-0.
Both teams had scoring chances early in the second half, before Bowling Green added to its lead in the 59th minute. Teegan Correa came racing down the left side with a shot that deflected off Greenwood keeper Kensley Bryant. The deflection went right to Reagan Wheeler, who buried it on the backside for her team-leading 11th goal of the season.
“I was just hoping that Teegan was going to cross it in,” Wheeler said. “When she crossed it in and the ball deflected, I just tried to shoot as best as I could.”
Greenwood responded two minutes later with JoJo McCorkle’s free kick making the score 2-1.
“The momentum definitely swung back our way,” Greenwood coach Alex Tungate said. “The fans were all in it. I feel like the girls did a good job of feeding off that.”
The Lady Gators were unable to add the equalizer, finishing with six shots in the second half -- three on goal. BG outshot Greenwood 14-9, with a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal.
“I thought we made great adjustments at halftime,” Tungate said. “We had many (chances) in the second half to tie the game, but they’ve got really strong players on their team. When you dig a hole -- two goals is probably going to be tough to come all the way back, but I am very proud of my team. I thought they battled. With as many starters as we have right now, this was a big-time game for us to get back in it.”
The win was No. 390 in the career for Correa, tying her for second all-time with former South Oldham coach Cy Tucker for the most career wins in Kentucky girls’ soccer.
“I always want the emphasis to be on the players,” Correa said. “That’s fine, but that is just a credit to all the players I’ve got to coach and how much drive they had. We’ve had a lot of success because of the players.”
Bowling Green will look to wrap up the top seed in the District 14 tournament when it plays at South Warren at 7 p.m. on Monday. Greenwood returns to action at 3 p.m. on Saturday, hosting Father Ryan (Tenn.).