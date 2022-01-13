The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team will take part in the Louisville Invitational Tournament for the first time in school history after receiving an invite to participate in the prestigious event this week.
The 20-team tournament, which takes place from Jan. 24-30, features 16 teams in the Louisville area along with four at-large teams chosen from across the state. Bowling Green, Notre Dame, Anderson County and Franklin County are the four at-large teams that will participate this season.
“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to do that,” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “We understand that it is a privilege to be asked. We are not going to take that lightly. We are excited about it. We talked about the bracket and what all that means. The kids are excited. I am excited. This is my first rodeo with this, too. We are just honored to be involved.”
The field features five teams in this week’s Associated Press statewide top 10 poll – No. 1 Sacred Heart, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 5 Bullitt East, No. 7 Anderson County and the sixth-ranked Lady Purples – with three more teams – Male, Central and Franklin County – receiving votes.
“It’s amazing,” Bowling Green junior guard Saniyah Shelton said. “It’s a blessing, like a mini-state tournament. We just have to go up there and play like it is state.”
Bowling Green (11-3) is seeking its fourth Region 4 title in four years with a schedule that has already included matchups against some of the top teams in the state. The Lady Purples finished 2-2 in the Queen of the Commonwealth last month and beat visiting Bullitt East 66-51 on Saturday. Bowling Green is 2-1 against teams in the LIT, with games against Mercy and DuPont Manual scheduled for later this month.
“I’ve been blessed with some really good players since I have been here, players that have bought into what we are trying to do and what we are trying to accomplish,” Head said. “I’m excited that they get to play in that atmosphere, in that environment and on that stage.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to open play against Male at 6 p.m. CST Jan. 25 at Valley High School. The Bulldogs are 9-2 and currently riding a seven-game win streak – including a 51-44 victory over Franklin County on Tuesday.
If the Lady Purples win, potential opponents are Mercy, PRP and North Bullitt with Sacred Heart and Anderson County among the potential opponents in the semifinals.
“Male is really good,” Head said. “It is almost like a mini-state tournament. You have to go up there with all cylinders firing up. We want to make sure that we go up there and have a good showing. We respect the whole field. It’s going to be exciting.”