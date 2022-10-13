It took three tries, but Bowling Green's girls' soccer team finally got it right against rival Greenwood on Thursday night.
After losing to their District 14 rivals in the regular season and in the district tournament championship, the Lady Purples came out on top when it mattered most with a 2-1 victory in the Region 4 tournament championship at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Bowling Green (16-4-1) advances to the state tournament for the second straight year and will face Region 2 winner Henderson County on Monday or Tuesday.
"Our team can in here, against the odds, backs up to the wall ... 13 seniors on Greenwood's team," Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. "They came in with a game plan and I thought we executed it very well."
The Lady Purples came out more aggressively on offense against Greenwood (15-5-1) than in the two previous matchups, battling the Lady Gators to a near dead even first half. Bowling Green managed five shots over the first 40 minutes, while Greenwood had four in the scoreless first half.
Two minutes into the second half, the Lady Purples struck first when freshman Breece Bryant connected for a long ball from outside the penalty area that forced Lady Gators goalkeeper Ellie Ramsing to backpedal. Bryant's shot arced up and over before dipping just under the crossbar to give her team a 1-0 lead with 38:53 to play.
"Our first goal from Breece Bryant was kind of like, you know, we've always told her to just put it back in," Correa said. "She's got a big leg and it found the back of the net. It was a great, great goal."
Bryant said the Lady Purples came out confident in the second half.
"We were all just trying to keep fighting and pushing forward, just make sure we kept up the intensity in order to win this game," Bryant said.
Greenwood immediately pressed forward, and in just more than a minute the Lady Gators pulled even when pressure in front of Bowling Green's net forced an own goal that tied the game at 1-all.
It didn't stay that way for long. Bowling Green, which enjoyed an 11-4 advantage in corner kicks, cashed in on one with 33:57 to play. Julia Hightower sent the corner into the box and after the ball was initially headed, the Lady Purples' Allison Cleaver redirected the ball into the net on a second-chance opportunity.
"It was just a perfect corner kick -- perfect placement," Cleaver said. "The other team headed it and I was just there at the back post to finish it and put it in."
With plenty of time left on the clock, Greenwood had ample opportunity to search for the tying goal. And although the Lady Gators did produce a few chances in the second half, Bowling Green's defense anchored by goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson foiled any hopes of a second goal. Patterson finished the second half with two saves and Bowling Green outshot the Lady Gators 8-4 over the final 40 minutes.
Avery Buser, Anna Drexel and Sara Wiles were named to the all-tournament team for Greenwood.
"We had a really good group," Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. "I think we competed really well this year against some high-level teams. Preseason, we lost by one goal to South Oldham. We had the lead against Assumption and only lost that one by two goals. We've played some really tough opponents. I'm really disappointed to lose this match because I feel like we had prepared for more than just this game."
Bowling Green freshman Zippi Willgruber was named the tournament most valuable player, joining teammates Maggie Morris, Patterson and Bryant on the all-tournament team.
"I was super pleased with the first half," Correa said. "I think they could see it. Everybody was ready to go in the second half, ready for the battle. It was a heckuva game. I'm just so proud of these girls. They just left it all out there and that's all you can ask for -- win or lose, they left it all out there."