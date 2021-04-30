The breakthroughs are coming fast and furious for the area's girls' lacrosse programs.
In just it's first real season after last year's campaign was shortened to one game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood's squad won a play-in game to advance in the KHSAA West Regional for a first-round matchup against host Bowling Green at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High.
The Lady Purples, also a relatively new program just a few seasons in existence and playing its first full varsity campaign, showed the Lady Gators they still have a ways to go -- and that it can be accomplished relatively quickly -- with a decisive 13-5 victory in their first-round regional matchup.
Bowling Green (11-2), undefeated in district play this season, got four-goal outings from both junior Emma Bridges and freshman Teegan Correa to advance to Monday's regional second-round matchup against the South Warren-Central Hardin winner.
"There's been a lot of scoring across the team," Bowling Green coach Lisa Correa said. "Some of the midfielders tend to score more goals, but it kind of just depends on the game. They've been working hard to get their shots off. I thought that Greenwood's goalie did a great job tonight. She stopped a bunch. Emma and Teegan and Liz (Moran), they have so much speed that sometimes they can get by a defender and get their own shot off, but we had some really great play from our players behind the goal to find those assists."
The Lady Purples, who won both regular-season matchups against the Lady Gators, struck fast with two goals in the opening minute as Teegan Correa and junior Leah Jackson tallied scores.
Greenwood (3-10) halved that lead in the next minute on Ellie MacDonald's first goal of the day, but the Lady Purples struck twice more in the 12th minute on goals from Bridges and Teegan Correa to take a 4-1 lead with 13:36 left in the first half.
The Lady Gators' Hannah Humble responded with a goal with 8:45 left in the first half, but Teegan Correa got her third goal of the night four minutes later, followed by another tally from Bridges and Moran's first score with 2:23 to go to set a 7-2 halftime score.
"Every game is difficult," Teegan Correa said. "We've just got to figure out what the other team is doing and adjust to their offense and defense."
Bowling Green's lead might have been even more if not for stellar play in the net by Lady Gators goal keeper Camila Arechiga, who tallied 10 first-half saves and had 19 overall.
"She's a soccer goalie, so she's really been struggling with getting used to the high amount of goals in lacrosse games as opposed to soccer, so that's been a struggle all season with her just getting into that mental state," Greenwood coach Danielle Holdcroft said. "As an athlete she's there and she has the physicality. We don't have a goalie coach. I have no goalie experience, so she's really just going off of her own knowledge and her own athleticism, and she definitely takes to this game."
The Lady Purples kept up the pressure in the second half, with Correa netting her fourth goal just two minutes in, followed by Moran's second tally three minutes later.
Lady Purples sophomore Carrington Coppinger made it 10-2 with her first goal with 19:46 to play, then Bridges notched her third goal at the 15-minute mark.
Greenwood's Ellie Ramsing broke up the scoring run with a goal with 14:40 to go, but Bridges struck again with her fourth goal with 12 minutes left.
The Lady Gators then got goals from Cassidy Brandon followed by MacDonald's second tally before the Lady Purples' Jackson closed out the scoring with her second goal of the contest.
Bowling Green goalie Macy Murph finished with five saves.
"There's been so much development from game one to now," Lisa Correa said. "I'm just super pleased."
Holdcroft was happy with her team's solid finish to the season.
"We're a first-year program and a lot of these girls have never played a sport before, so we really started from day one at the bottom," Holdcroft said. "And every single day they've been making progress and you could really see it all culminate into this game, all their effort, all their work."