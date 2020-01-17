The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team used a balanced effort on the scoresheet to down District 14 rival Warren Central 66-34 on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (14-5 overall, 4-0 District 14) had four players finish in double figures and five players pull down at least six rebounds as the Lady Purples used a 41-point second-half outburst to pull away for the win.
“I think we actually started out of the gate really well,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “I felt like our energy kind of loosened up, so we challenged them at halftime. The shots weren’t falling in the first half, but we were getting good shots. We told them, ‘Hey, the shots aren’t falling. Go do something different.’ I think we scored 25 points in that third quarter. I’ve said it over and over, when we can get stops and then get out in transition our scoring numbers go up and we have a lot more balance.”
It was another easy night for the Lady Purples, whose previous three wins were by 21, 23 and 23 points. Bowling Green never trailed, scoring the first eight points and taking a 17-9 advantage after one quarter.
Warren Central (5-12, 0-2) cut the deficit to 19-13 early in the second period on a bucket by Krisheana Johnson, but Bowling Green responded with a 6-0 spurt to double its lead.
The Lady Dragons got a little momentum going into the half, with Alyssa Connor’s 3-pointer and a Kyleigh Ray free throw making the score 25-17.
Bowling Green took control for good in the second half, with an 8-0 run in the first two minutes sparked by a precise transition game. The Lady Purples had nine baskets in the paint in the third quarter – pushing the margin to 50-30.
“That’s our bread and butter, but it’s all predicated by our defense,” Head said. “We have to defend at a high level ... and then we are able to get out in transition. If we don’t defend at a high level, then we struggle offensively. As soon as we started doing that in the third quarter, you saw our offensive numbers go way up.”
The Lady Purples stayed efficient in the fourth, leading by as much as 34 points.
Saniyah Shelton, who played for Warren Central two years ago, led Bowling Green with 15 points and six rebounds.
“We are friends off the court, but once we get on the court we’re enemies,” Shelton said. “(The win) feels good. I think we were a little slow at first, so I had to step up and make some shots and stuff. When they started falling, everybody’s shots started falling. We just had to rebound as a team and push the ball up the floor.”
Meadow Tisdale added 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady Purples. LynKaylah James had 12 points and seven boards, while Janiya Bailey provided a spark off the bench by scoring 12 points.
Bowling Green outrebounded Warren Central 46-26.
“Our goal is to try and get 40 (rebounds) a game,” Head said. “It doesn’t always happen, but when we can do that and it’s balanced – it’s good for us.”
Johnson led the Lady Dragons with eight points.
Warren Central will play at Barren County at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bowling Green hosts Christian County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WCHS 9 8 13 4 – 34
BGHS 17 8 25 16 – 66
WC – Johnson 8, Ray 7, Lewis 7, Conner 6, Leach 2, Robinson 2, Whitfield 2.
BG – Shelton 15, Tisdale 13, James 12, Bailey 12, Jones 6, Huskey 5, Gurley 3.
