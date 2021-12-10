The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team used its defense to hold serve before pulling away for a 42-30 win against Bethlehem on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green overcame a lengthy shooting drought by closing with a 24-4 run to beat the defending Region 5 champion and improve to 2-1 on the season.
“That’s what we have been preaching all year,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “We feel like we can be an elite defensive team. If we guard and rebound the basketball, we will always have an opportunity to win. That’s huge when we can guard like that and defend against a team that is one of the favorites in the Fifth Region.”
Bowling Green hit three field goals in the first four minutes, but only managed six free throws the remainder of the first half -- totaling 12 points.
Bethlehem (2-2) was unable to take advantage. The Banshees went the final 3:18 of the second quarter without scoring, but still led 13-12 at halftime.
LynKaylah James ended the BG drought with a 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the third before Bethlehem surged in front 26-18 after a bucket by Tessa Miles late in the quarter. The Lady Purples closed the third quarter with eight straight points to tie the game and surged in front 28-26 on a bucket by Tanaya Bailey early in the fourth quarter.
Bethlehem’s Xaviara Smalley tied the score to briefly stop the momentum before Emma Huskey hit a 3 that fueled another 9-0 spurt that gave the Lady Purples the lead for good.
“We felt like we could pressure their guards and try to speed them up,” Head said. “If we can do that and get some deflections, it gets us out in transition and opens some things up. We struggled shooting it, so we got to the free-throw line -- made some free throws -- and then were able to get some layups.”
James led the Lady Purples with nine points. Tisdale and Bailey added eight points each, while Saniyah Shelton finished with seven points.
“The game was kind of tight in the first half,” Tisdale said. “At halftime the coach told us to put our heads down and go play.”
Smalley led Bethlehem with nine points. The Banshees committed 19 turnovers, 12 in the second half.
Bowling Green is scheduled to face Bardstown at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Bankers 4th vs. 5th Region Classic at Glasgow High School.
BHS 9 4 13 4 -- 30
BGHS 9 3 14 16 -- 42
BHS -- Smalley 9, Spalding 8, A. Miles 6, Thurmond 3, T. Miles 2, Young 2.
BG -- James 9, Tisdale 8, Bailey 8, Shelton 7, Franklin 4, Huskey 3, Bennett 3.