The Bowling Green volleyball team has been the pacesetters in the area the last two seasons.
Bowling Green has two region titles – the first two in the program’s history – and 31 straight wins against Region 4 opponents. Last year the school finished with a program-best 39-3 record and a trip to the semifinals of the state tournament.
The bulk of the roster responsible for that success is gone, but expectations still remain high for the Lady Purples. BGHS is tied for ninth in the preseason state coaches’ poll and is once again considered the team to beat in the district and region.
While the preseason recognition is nice, BG coach Tim Sharp said it doesn’t mean anything once the season begins next week.
“There are several really good teams in our region and I think that overall our region is somewhat overlooked,” Sharp said. “You have the bigger areas – Louisville, Lexington, Northern Kentucky area – that have really good volleyball, but there is really good volleyball here in this area too.
“The preseason rankings don’t really mean much to us. I’m glad other teams think we are going to be good, but we still have that opportunity to go out and show what team we can be.”
While Bowling Green loses four seniors that played significant minutes the last several years, there is some reason for optimism.
Sophomore Amirra Bailey was second on the team with 390 kills last season, while sophomore Morgan Rockrohr is also expected to contribute after appearing in 25 games last year. Junior Claire Lawless stepped in during the first round of the state tournament for Kenzie Austin and was a pivotal part of that win, while Lauren Kessler, Makenna Kerrick and Skylar Honan will provide senior leadership.
“We have some big shoes to fill, but have good talent coming up,” Sharp said. “I’m excited to see kids that are going to get a chance to show what they can do. We have a lot of fresh faces, but we still have good players that are coming back and going to get the opportunities. I’m pretty excited to see how they get to take advantage of their opportunities.”
Warren East is also looking to build off a historic season. Last year the Lady Raiders won the District 15 tournament and advanced to the region title game for the first time in school history.
The Lady Raiders are ranked 18th in the preseason statewide poll.
“We were ecstatic, almost speechless, because that was huge for us,” WE coach Sheila Yokley said. “Our school has never done that before in volleyball. That puts us up there. Now we are going to have to keep working hard to keep that going.
“To know that people recognize we are really a true threat now, that makes us all so proud.”
Warren East will lean heavily on its senior class.
Senior Baleigh Young led the team in kills last season, with Jamie Phelps also returning to anchor the attack line. Senior Jada Knight is one of top setters in the area, while senior Makenna Rine has moved to libero after finishing second on the team in kills last year. Yokley said Rice hasn’t missed a beat in the transition from the front line to the back line.
“The pieces are there,” Yokley said. “We just have to keep working. These kids are confident and they are ready for this. They are ready for this challenge. I’ve coached these kids since they were in sixth grade and they’ve always had the confidence to do big things. They know it is going to be tough this year, but they are not going to lay down to anybody. They are going to give it everything they’ve got.”
For the second straight year, Greenwood will have a new coach leading the way. Nicole Whitson was hired this summer to lead a team that came on late to advance to the District 14 championship game and a earn a spot in the region tournament.
“I am so excited to see what this team can do,” Whitson said. “They’re looking great in practice. They are coming in every day and putting in the work, so I am really excited to start the season and try to see what they bring to table.”
Senior Aubrey Packer led the team with 405 kills, part of a senior class that has really embraced the grind during the preseason according to Whitson.
The Lady Gators lose setter Sophia Watterson, but will look to a pair of sisters to fill that void. Senior Samantha Whittinghill finished with 274 assists last season, while freshman Lila Whittinghill has also stepped in and impressed during the preseason.
“Volleyball as a whole has grown so much since I played,” Whitson said. “Our district alone is tough, even Warren East who is no longer in the district. Bowling Green has a solid volleyball foundation. I think it benefits us tremendously because that foundation has grown. I’m excited to compete in this district and to see where we land.”
South Warren also has a new coach with Erika Wenger hired last spring. Wenger served as the middle school coach the last five years, so she is familiar with the roster.
“I have seen all these kids come through the middle school program,” Wenger said. “We have worked on teamwork and cohesiveness. Now we are adding a skill level on top of that, but we are still really focused on the teamwork part of it.”
Senior Lila Britt is the player who returns with the most varsity experience, recording 175 kills last season. Julie Goodwin, Charli Hargett, Alex Chumley and Isabella Hernandez round out the senior class.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but we are excited to take every game and every practice and improve with each day,” Wenger said. “Region and districts are kind of a distance away. We have a lot of work to do and time to do it.”
Allyson Barnett returns for her third season as Warren Central’s head coach. The Lady Dragons finished with five wins last season, four in region play. Ke Alah Johnson and Danasia Jones are the only seniors, with Emma Updegraff one of four juniors on the roster.{&end}